Lena Waithe and Aziz Ansari’s Emmy win made history on Sunday night.

The two earned the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series at the 69th annual awards for the “Thanksgiving” episode from Season 2 of Netflix’s “Master of None.” Waithe, the first black woman to be nominated in the category, is now the first black woman to win in the category.

As Waithe and Ansari reached the stage for their acceptance speech, audience members began rising to their feet. Soon, it looked like the entire crowd of A-listers was standing and applauding.

In her acceptance speech, Waithe thanked her “LGBTQIA family,” telling them, “I see each and every one of you.”

“The things that make us different, those are our superpowers,” she continued. “Every day when you walk out the door, put on your imaginary cape, and go out there and conquer the world. Because the world would not be as beautiful as it is if we weren’t in it.”