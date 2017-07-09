Lenika Scott Unleashes Sizzling Brand and “The Millionaire Mom” Show!

Only two days after the commemoration of our country’s Independence Day, a different kind of “fireworks” kicked off at the exclusive Capital City Club. A fired-up crowd of family, friends, business and ministry partners sizzled in a sea of all-white apparel as they converged in Raieigh, North Carolina from across the country to honor, witness and celebrate Lenika Scott, “The Millionaire Mom”, on the unveiling of her new brand, TV show, and next life chapter.

Amazingly adorned that evening with flawless face beat, flowing attire and heels (slippers), Lenika can attest to seasons where “life for me ain't been no crystal stair” echoing Langston Hughes. Back In 2009, Scott and husband, Gregg, built a million-dollar business from the ground up. Two years later, their business completely crumbled and they ended up losing everything. Everything. Zero. Zilch. Nada. Gone. As a result, their economic status changed to government assistance on food stamps to feed their large family of eight. But through their unrelenting faith in Christ Jesus, they made a decision to forge ahead, and fight again for their family, financial freedom and future.

Before thriving in global leadership and mentoring thousands within the network marketing industry, entrepreneurship was no stranger to Lenika. Working in corporate America became a conflict as her family grew steadily and rapidly. This mom of 6 knew that something had to be done to 1) support the needs of her small children and 2) contribute to the household finances. She started to dabble online with internet marketing and personal branding until she mastered new skillsets and became profitable. This is also when she began to connect and build relationships with other “moms” online who were also staying at home and caring for their children. Over time and amassed success, the marketplace identity of “Millionaire Mom” came into play.

Now, over 10 years later, Scott has officially launched the new brand and plans to launch a new internet show as she will feature successful mompreneurs from around the world who are making an impact in their family, business and community. The new show details and how you can be a part of the action will be announced soon.

