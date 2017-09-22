Leprosy as a Metaphor and the Pope’s Slip of the Tongue

the nippon foundation With Pope Francis during a Papal Audience in St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City (June, 2016).

As the American writer Susan Sontag pointed out in her book Illness as Metaphor, diseases are frequently used as metaphors. For example, by using the expression “violence is a cancer in society,” the word “cancer” is no longer simply an illness, but takes on the meaning of an evil or dangerous thing that spreads quickly. It was when Sontag herself got cancer that she began to see how incriminating these metaphors could be.

Leprosy refers not only to a disease, but is used as a metaphor to convey a negative image of something. Out of ignorance of the disease, leprosy is sometimes cited inappropriately or inaccurately by those in positions of influence or in movies and visual media. Whenever I encounter a discriminatory portrayal or misperception of leprosy, I immediately try to lodge a protest with the party responsible.

In a trailer for the U.S. animation film “The Pirates! Band of Misfits” that was released in 2012, the main character, a pirate, jumps onto a ship and demands gold from the crew. A crew member answers “Afraid we don’t have any gold, old man; this is a leper boat. See?” As if to prove this, the scene then shows the man’s left arm falling off. In response to this inaccurate representation of the disease, I wrote a letter, demanding that it be revised or removed from the film whereupon the animation studio expressed understanding of the offensive nature of the scene and cut it entirely. This is just one example of how misrepresentations of leprosy have become etched in the human unconscious.

There are also cases of very influential and prominent people who have used leprosy as a metaphor or the word “leper” inadvertently. As the first Pope from the Americas, Pope Francis has actively worked to reform the Vatican, and his frank personality has also earned him great trust among the faithful. When he strongly criticized the excessive careerism among priests in a speech in 2013, he used the expression “careerism is a leprosy.” I am sure that he had no intention of discrimination, but considering the enormous social impact of this “slip of the tongue,” I sent him a letter. It seems that my letter never reached him because there continued to be remarks like “the papal court is the leprosy of the papacy” and “pedophilia is a leprosy in our house.”

the nippon foundation Valdenora da Cruz Rodrigues, a person from Brazil affected by leprosy meets Pope Francis (June, 2015).

At that time, realizing the great influence that the Vatican and Pope have on the 1.2 billion members of the Catholic Church, I decided that it was important for us to work together to send a correct message regarding leprosy. We approached the Vatican, and in 2015, organized an event that brought the Pope and former patients together where we were assured that leprosy as a metaphor and the word “leper” would no longer be used. We also proposed that the Vatican and The Nippon Foundation co-host an international symposium at the Vatican on leprosy and discrimination that would be attended by both former patients and religious leaders of different faiths, and this event was realized in June 2016, a year designated the Extraordinary Jubilee Year of Mercy. At the public mass before the symposium, I was also able to personally hand the Pope a letter and directly convey to him my views on the injustice of discrimination.

the nippon foundation Sisters focus on the discussion at the Symposium (June, 2016).

The international symposium was a success. The final “Conclusions and Recommendations” included the statement that “every new case of Hansen’s disease is one too many,” and recommended refraining from using discriminatory words like “leper” and “leprosy” as a metaphor. Furthermore, “the leaders of all religions—and this is an important and urgent matter—should, in their teachings, writings and speeches, contribute to the elimination of discrimination against persons affected by leprosy by spreading awareness that leprosy is curable and stressing that there is no reason to discriminate against anyone affected by leprosy or members of their families.”

the nippon foundation Posing for a group photo after the Symposium (June, 2016).