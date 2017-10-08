Gal Gadot Gets Help From Leslie Jones In Her First 'SNL' Monologue

“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot hosted her very first “Saturday Night Live” episode and got a little help from another powerful woman, Leslie Jones.

Gadot opened her monologue by addressing the elephant in the room - her Israeli accent. Her appearance marked the very first time “SNL” would be broadcast live in Israel, so Gadot gave part of her speech in Hebrew. She spoke to her friends and family back in her homeland, warning them about what they might see.

“Hi, everybody,” Gadot said in Hebrew. “I just wanted to let you know that this might be a big mistake.”

Apparently, our Wonder Woman star didn’t have that much confidence in the team of “SNL” writers and their knowledge of Isreal.

“In every sketch they have me eating hummus,” Gadot continued. “I mean, I like hummus, but come on.”

Just as the actress started to talk about her incredible run as the female superhero, Leslie Jones walked on stage in a Wonder Woman costume.

“I’m the Time Square Wonder Woman,” Jones explained. “You know how you take photos with young girls who look up to you? I do the same with German tourists.”

And it wouldn’t be natural to have two super women on stage together without them listing their awesome assets, such as bulletproof bracelets and truth lassos. Or, you know, some vodka that also makes people tell the truth.

Sorry, Leslie, it’s hard to beat an invisible jet.

“But the important thing is, we are an inspiration to women everywhere,” Jones said.