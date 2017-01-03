POLITICS

Leslie Jones Shreds Publisher For Big-Money Deal With Right-Wing Troll Milo Yiannopoulos

Comic/actress rips Simon & Schuster for spreading hate.

Leslie Jones of "Saturday Night Live" is criticizing Simon & Schuster for its book deal with right-winger Milo Yiannopoulos.

Yiannopoulos, a senior editor at Breitbart, was booted from Twitter last year for abusive comments directed at Jones, which also led to a wave of nasty trolling aimed at the “Ghostbusters” star.

Jones briefly left Twitter as a result.

Simon & Schuster said in a statement that, despite the deal with Yiannopoulos, it does not condone hate speech “in any form.”

Jones isn’t buying it.

She fired back: 

She later added, perhaps in reply to some of the trolling comments directed he way:

Jones also got some support from horror master Stephen King, who tweeted a link to a story about her blasting the publisher. She excitedly tweeted back: 

That also led to a long discussion of favorite King books and films by Jones’ followers, including Jones herself. She ain’t afraid of no ghosts... but vampires are another story:

”Saturday Night Live” returns on Jan. 14.  

 

