Leslie Jones Just Couldn't Contain Herself During New York Fashion Week

As if you needed any more reason to make Leslie Jones your best friend.

The “Saturday Night Live” actress made quite the scene sitting at Christian Siriano’s show in New York. Jones was at the show Saturday, admiring the haute couture, and she was way too excited about the show. Essentially, she acted the way any girl would if they could go to a highly in-demand fashion week event.

“YAS! Come on out,” Jones yelled. “Wooo! I love you.”

As the model, Coco Rocha, came down the runway in a black gown, Jones shouted her love for the model and drew her attention over.

And, as only Leslie Jones can manage, she opened her legs and leaned back invited the model to come closer.

“Can # LeslieJones PLEASE be my hype woman at every fashion show and shoot?!” Rocha tweeted after the show.