Lessons from Starting a Company — Week One: Every Experience Counts

This past week, I launched my brand new company. But this isn’t an article about that. Rather, I’ve been told by so many business owners that starting a company is an experience unlike many others. And since so far that seems to be true, I thought that it would be fun to start a series where I share the lessons I learn along the way.

Week 1: What you’re doing now will serve you later

Although I spent this past week doing things I’ve never done before, I couldn’t help but find myself teleported back to other times in my life. As I overlayed text and resized images in Photoshop, my hands moved with the key commands they learned at age 22, fresh out of college in the height of the recession, teaching myself Photoshop in a cubicle at my first full-time job.

When I shared my announcement to my broader network this week on social media, I invited every single person to follow along. I was brought back to the woman I was at 26, who diligently wrote every single weeknight for her blog, but was too shy to share it with anyone except for those she felt it wouldn’t bother too much. I was grateful for the lesson I learned later at 28, when I started another project and, feeling braver, shared it with enthusiasm -- and realized that what you put out there is what you receive back. I took the lesson and shared my announcement proudly this week.

When I organized a few speaking events yesterday, I felt myself standing at a podium at 20, a freshman in college speech class, realizing that if I got past a few initial jitters, I kinda dug the whole speaking gig. I felt myself years later living and working in New York City for an ad agency, restless from tedious PowerPoint work, but mastering design and efficiency skills that today I’m grateful for as I whip through slide decks -- and enjoy it.

This week, I am the woman at 30 who launched her business. Who was also the little girl that knocked on the doors of her neighbors, selling them her handmade drawings before she even had a bank account. The girl at 10 who found a publisher’s number in a phone book, called them up herself, and asked them to send her a packet so she could send in her book ideas. The girl at 11 who watched The Baby-Sitter’s Club, decided that she too wanted to organize a summer day camp, and charged $6 per attendee for an entire week of arts and crafts, outdoor activities and babysitting. The young woman who kept kissing frogs, so to speak -- finding one passion, adjusting course when it wasn’t quite right, and getting closer the next time. All this week, as I typed, wrote, talked, helped -- I felt in myself all of the experiences I’ve lived in preparation for something I couldn’t name until now.

So, this is the first learning that I hold close: What you are doing now is somehow serving you. One day, you will set free your dream. You will step onto that stage. You will graduate from that program. You will leave that job. You will start that company. You will travel to that place. You will live in that city. You will serve those people.

And what you are doing now is something you are meant to learn before that. Your job is teaching you valuable skills about time management or negotiation or people conflict or even just how to build a freaking PowerPoint.

That will serve you.

Your relationships are revealing to you what you have yet to learn. What patterns you have yet to break. What goodness you see in others that is also your own. What frustration you feel from others that is pointing you toward something you need to express more boldly.

They will serve you.

Even your hobbies -- especially your hobbies -- are your lights toward your brightest passions. Draw for drawing’s sake; go down the rabbit hole of YouTube videos; call a girlfriend and organize your closet on a Saturday night if that’s what you’d rather do than go out.

It all will serve you.

Where you are now is preparing you, and me, for something we can’t yet see. Live the moments, learn all that you can, show up and give your best -- even, especially -- when it feels hard to. Because I truly believe that everything you’re doing now is somehow serving you -- now, maybe -- but one day, certainly.