Lessons from the mountain

Zina is back in Ghana and for me, the period where we both get to spend summer in Ghana is the highlight of my year. She is thick in volunteer work for the upcoming Black Star International Film Festival and it is a good thing...

She quickly notices my dawn Saturday exit from home and gets quickly excited about my climb up the mountain/hill; whatever you want to call it. She wants to go with me, but I hesitate. Protectively I think about the fact that she is only 16 and it might all be too much for her...

I should have taken a cue from the fact that when I walked to her room at 4am, both my kids were up and dressed. One on her way to write exams and the other ready to take the climb with me.

The ride to the base of the mountain was very nice. The weather was cool and traffic almost non existent. I take the opportunity to lecture her on the importance of working at friendships. With today's technology era, it is all too easy to have only superficial relationships. All it takes is a button to unfriend and friend. The real world works somehow differently and somehow I feel the young ones of today are missing that. As the morning breeze tease my checks, I find myself rambling on a bit. I dovetail the conversation into working at relationships of all kinds. Soon it hit me that I should ease on my 'mummy talk' the silence that ensure is welcoming to both parties...

At The the bottom of the mountain my fear returns. Can she keep up? I probably wasn't going to enjoy the walk much if I had to move at a snail 🐌 pace! But wait... Hmmm! I soon note that she is keeping up...

soon, I am the one having to keep up. It occurs to me that my daughter is outpacing me. Briefly I fight it... I am the mummy, she can't beat me at this, especially when today is only her first time!

There comes over me a liberating feeling when the realization dawns completely that she is a better version of me. Stronger, younger, smarter and more beautiful in every way... and as it should be, like a baton race, she can go further than me and take the dream one step further. I reduce my pace to suite me and resign myself to ensuring she is ok... from my position at the back. It is akin to leading from the back I think, whiles I glory in her stamina.

At one point she realizes how far behind I am and she stops to wait for me. I can feel her conflict of wanting to break free and even run, but she is concerned for me. I indicate to her to continue on. Her smile is all the reward I need...

As a single mother who also runs an organization, I go quickly into my musings as l often do, when I use these long walks to think through the many problems I need to focus on in the day, which at this point includes musing about how I find the time to write down this piece...

Once in a while, I would be hit by the thought of sharing lessons from my life and I would pick up pace. Some times I caught up, sometimes I just couldn't; but when I couldn't, I took comfort in the knowledge that she can and will take care of herself and there are many lessons she has to learn on her own...

As my attention comes back to my surroundings, the lyrics of the song playing in my headsets says 'don't go crying to mama, for you are on your own, in the real world'...

let us as parents work to give our kids the tools they need to solve their own problems in this world and do so independently... for that's the only thing we can and must do.