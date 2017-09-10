Lessons in #BlackGirlMagic From My High School Mentee

I am privileged to be a mentor to Sierra Moore. Sierra is a seventeen-year-old rising senior at Garner Magnet High School just outside of Raleigh, North Carolina who I met through a community service program during college. I’m really glad her mom let us to keep up after I graduated, because this girl is something to see.

Sierra shows me that Black Girl Magic is truly an art. She somehow effortlessly juggles social justice advocacy with college prep, Advanced Placement courses, athletics, ROTC, and after-school employment. Her latest endeavor raised awareness of the lack of Black history in the K-12 curriculum and its damaging effects on the Black community. Frustrated by the important, yet limited and repetitive emphasis on civil rights giants such as Martin Luther King, Jr., Sierra wanted to inform her peers of unsung heroes who have also made a difference. “From elementary school to high school we are taught the same things over and over about Black history,” she commented. “And it’s definitely not enough.”

After spreading this message to high school peers and middle school students, she then partnered with a student organization of mine to host a program open to the community surrounding my college campus.

Eboni Bryson / NCSU College Explosion “African American History: Passport to the Future,” a community engagement program of Sierra’s designed sponsored by College Explosion, a student organization at NC State University

The daughter of Native American and African American parents, Sierra shared that her activism is not only influenced by her growing awareness of society’s injustices, but by lived experiences of racial marginalization America. “I’m inspired by these problems because I see them first hand; I experience them myself everyday. I know what it feels like, I understand and I want others to understand. I see the problems that a lot of people of my own age and color don’t see, and it’s sad.” These experiences have pushed Sierra to continue involving herself with social issues including but not limited to race-related topics.

My mentee is not alone in balancing the demands of high school with social activism. Her passion for equity and equality mirrors a growing wave of socially conscious teenagers as well as young celebrities such as Harvard-bound Yara Shahidi, most known for her role in the hit ABC comedy Black-ish and its highly anticipated Freeform spin-off, Grown-ish. Shahidi was recently celebrated as the 2017 Young, Gifted, and Black honoree at BET’s Black Girls Rock!

Yara and Sierra show me that, among many other things, Black Girl Magic is the art of making time for what matters despite there being none to give. It’s the art of moving our feet to action when we’re automatically perceived less capable; of voicing our cares and concerns though the world may try to silence us.

Their wisdom reminds me that our magic must be protected by self-care. Fighting for change while striving for our dreams and holding down day-to-day responsibilities are heavy burdens at any age. In a time where so many issues demand our attention and simultaneously challenge our worth, it’s important that we not only be engaged, but also prioritize our inner peace. We must find — or create — space to honor our full selves. Now that I think about it, Sierra and I need to start talking about self-care a lot more; and, to be honest, I need to make sure I’m modeling it, too.