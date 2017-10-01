Lessons in Leadership & Resilience from Hurricane Irma

If you consider yourself a leader, facing a natural disaster is where your true leadership really comes out, and all your training comes into play. One of my dear colleagues, Terry Wildemann of Intuitive Leadership and author of The Enchanted Boardroom, is a resilience and leadership expert who found herself in the thick of being deeply tested during Hurricane Irma, and her invaluable advice is worth repeating for anyone facing a leadership challenge - natural disaster or otherwise. Here’s her incredible story.

“I flew from Rhode Island to Miami to support defiant 94 and 92 year old parents who did not want to leave their home. After three days of hurricane “proofing” their house to the best of my ability I finally gave them an ultimatum – stay without me or leave with me. And they acquiesced and left with me, and my cousin Ed, who flew in from New York to also support his mom. We caravan-ed to Orlando to stay at our cousin’s home. She was on vacation and did she luck out! Ed and I secured her home and cleaned up the mess afterwards. Three houses shuttered in 72 hours - we were unstoppable in our focus, strategizing, decision making and implementation.

When we returned to the Miami area we found our parents’ homes safe and sound with a lot of cleanup to be done. Luckily AC, water and power was restored quickly thanks to Florida Power and Light and the thousands of workers who came from all parts of the country to assist in restoring Florida to functionality.

In full transparency, this stress resilience coach could not have done it without my cousin, Ed, and the stress resilience tools I teach and use daily. There were times Ed had to pull me out of the stratosphere because as we all know, communicating with family members who are in denial can be challenging even in good times. The constant problem solving and implementing of the moment to moment decisions we had to make really challenged us, but as a team, we triumphed. Alone it would have been a horrifically lonely road.

Mother Nature delivered her lessons with a huge punch. Here are several of the most important business and life lessons that she taught us this time around:

1. Use the right tool for the right job

Ed picked up a great pair of Huskey gloves for me to use that are brilliant. My hands were protected and the gloves allowed me to work well. The small generator that we had powered our phones, toaster oven, and coffee pot when we had no power. So worth the investment! What equipment have you been waffling on getting to help you do great work?

2. Prepare for the unexpected and test everything , but improvise when necessary

Always expect the unexpected no matter how much you prepare. Two incidents deserve mention. The first was Ed getting locked into the wine/bomb shelter we were going to use. A friend picked the lock and we thought we had it fixed and under control so I became the guinea pig to test it again. Nope. Darn it was dark in there! This time though I was smart and had a flashlight with me. We ended up dismantling the lock completely. Can you imagine being in that shelter locked in, no cell phone service and no power or light with three 80+ year olds? Check and test everything constantly.

3. Laugh and laugh more

So many funny things happened. Sometimes we laughed uncontrollably because that’s all we could do. Humor, even in the darkest of times, truly helps to keep cortisol down and increase DHEA, the good hormone. It really does help to make you feel better.

4. When you travel, pack to protect yourself and your information

Pack at least one week of clothes, two weeks of medication and put your important papers in a ready to go plastic bag. Those papers can be challenging to replace. Also make copies of the backs of your credit cards as well as the fronts, and keep them in a safe place in the event that your wallet or purse is lost or stolen.

5. Prepare earlier than you think you’ll need to (yep, it’s time to stop procrastinating)

Stock up on batteries way before you need them. Ensure that you have plenty of flash lights at both work and at home. Have backup batteries and car chargers for your phones also. Shortly after arriving in Miami I went shopping for D size batteries and they were nowhere to be found. Luckily I brought some with me from Rhode Island!

6. Avoid constantly listening to the news or other negative information-do your own research and trust yourself

If we listened we would have never left Miami for Orlando. The traffic reports said we would be sitting in bumper to bumper traffic. Both up and back we averaged 75 miles an hour with little traffic. So happy I trusted my intuition!

7. There IS an App for that!

Find apps that can help you manage a situation and problem solve. The hurricane or weather apps I had were a life saver when tornado warnings came through on my phone and showed the exact area of the warning. We were able to get the elders in a protected bathroom and gave them pots to put on their heads since we did not have helmets. My dad was wearing a pressure cooker! Later on we found out the tornado hit one block away.

Terry Wildemann When you’re prepared (even if that preparation looks a little goofy), you give yourself some breathing room to handle whatever life (or the weather) throws at you!

8. Trust your intuition

You must use your practical, strategic and tactical thinking for work, life and emergencies! However, ALWAYS check in with your intuition and ask if what you are doing is best thing. It saved the day in a few instances. One of the tools we used to validate decisions was the Sway test. It is a gem of a decision making tool! I also used the Quick Shift technique constantly to stay as grounded as possible.

9. Group texts and communications save time and reduce stress

Set up a group text or phone tree to avoid taking time for individual texts and calls. During emergencies things move too fast and your time is better used posting one text or making one call instead of several times sharing the same thing. Consider the same type of strategy when you’re working with a team to keep communications focused and effective, whether it’s group texting, using a project management software, or a group messaging app.

10. Breathe, hydrate, eat and care for yourself

If you don’t care for yourself you can’t be there for everyone else. Whether it’s dealing with Mother Nature’s anger or workplace situations, the message is the same; put the oxygen mask on yourself first before helping others.