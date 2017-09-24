Lessons in The Name of Patriotism:

I was in the 7th grade and fed up with saying the pledge to the flag every morning. I had just transitioned from a Christian private school to a public school. Saying the pledge to the flag every morning felt like worship but I was Christian and that flag wasn't Jesus. It was so confusing at the time. I did say the pledge as the the daughter of a man serving the country and who had returned from war. I pledged in obedience. Out of respect for my father and his service. I was confused about the pledge (worship) to the flag but wasn't confused about how someone with authority made me feel when I did what she thought “disrespected” it. There I was pledging allegiance with people who hated me, well, my 7th grade teacher. She hated that I was black, that I was outspoken, and that I walked in her classroom with more intelligence than she could handle or teach in her lifetime. She couldn't take any of that away from me and she hated that but she was determined. She did what she could to demolish my success and tarnish my name. Yes. A 7th grader. So, one morning I pledged allegiance to the flag faster than my classmates. I sat down as soon as I was done while everyone else was still up pledging (worshiping) slowly. That teacher snapped at me in anger. She couldn’t wait since before she couldn’t say or do what she wanted to but that was her opportunity. Her patriotism kicked in to step on me. A 7th grader. She ridiculed me in front of my peers in the name of patriotism because I didn’t pledge (worship) like everyone else did. She put me out and sent me to the principal's office in the name of patriotism. The story of what happened next is not nearly as important as the lessons I learned and keep learning from that experience.