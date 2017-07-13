Lessons Learned from "The Young Pope"

I know this isn’t super timely in that I’ve just recently finished watching the first season of the television show The Young Pope on HBO. I did the classic move…binged watched it all over the 4th of July weekend. It was fabulous.

The storyline has stuck with me ever since, with so many lessons on marketing and leadership…not at all about politics or religion. While the show was surrounded by a religious environment, the plot was more about relationships, branding, management and leadership.

I was fascinated from the opening scene to the closing credits, so I thought I’d capture a few thoughts here, as it relates to small business and being an entrepreneur.

Build Anticipation. One of the key tenets in the main character’s plan was building anticipation for his big debut. He considered it smart marketing to build a frenzy for an event so that people eagerly await it. Smart thinking, for sure. I’ve seen this time and time again in my own marketing work as well where it’s important to creatively build anticipation for a new product launch, so that when it finally comes out people feel like they just couldn’t wait any longer. They’ve just gotta have it! Timing is everything.

Collaboration. Throughout the many episodes, we saw the spirit of collaboration come and go and take many forms. In the beginning, the main character didn’t value collaboration at all but over time began to see its merits, particularly as it relates to putting people in the right roles in the organization. Only when he had the right team in the right place doing activities in conjunction did it all start to make work. Matching talent with needs is a must, and then working together makes it all happen.

Decision Making. There is a fine balance to be struck between closely collaborating with the team and making quick and effective decisions. The Young Pope certainly had no problem making decisions, something we should all aspire to as business leaders. Decision making is core to being a good marketer and manager. This character was always careful to make those decisions once he had all the information available. And even some of the information that wasn’t available. Data helps decision making happen sooner, and we should never be afraid to use it in our decision making. Either way it’s important to make decisions and keep the organization moving forward.

You Always Go Back To Where You Came From. In the end, the show left me with perhaps the biggest insight of them all…you always end up going back to where you started. For The Young Pope, the abandonment he felt as a child from his parents stayed with him his entire life. It influenced his every move and his every relationship. Because he couldn’t let it go, it ended up driving to his own demise, showing that his beginnings were right with him at the end. We are who we are, that’s for sure.

So, where did I come from? There are two things in life that I’ve always wanted and have always been…a dad and a marketer. In that order. I always come back to being a dad and I always come back to marketing brands. It’s who I am and I’m good with it.

Now I’m sure you’re wondering how a television show could spark so much business thinking. That’s just it, I believe everything is a learning opportunity. That’s also where I came from too.