Lessons We Can Learn From Frogs

A good and sweet friend of mine recently shared an inspiring story which warmth my heart and I felt compelled to share with you on this blog post. Below is an extract of the frog story sent by my good friend of whom I am sincerely grateful for.

Put a frog into a vessel fill with water and start heating the water. As the temperature of the water begins to rise, the frog adjust its body temperature accordingly. The frog keeps adjusting its body temperature with the increasing temperature of the water. Just when the water is about to reach boiling point, the frog cannot adjust anymore. At this point the frog decides to jump out. The frog tries to jump but it is unable to do so because it has lost all its strength in adjusting with the rising water temperature. Very soon the frog dies. What killed the frog? Think about it! I know many of us will say the boiling water. But the truth about what killed the frog was its own inability to decide when to jump out.

reginacho.com

We all need to adjust with people and situations, but we need to be sure when we need to adjust and when we need to move on. There are times when we need to face the situation and take appropriate actions. If we allow people to exploit us physically, emotionally, financially, spiritually or mentally they will continue to do so.

reginacho.com

Same goes for us, if we are in an environment that constantly brings us down, or if we are surrounded by negative toxic people and we choose to stay where we are, we are allowing people to steal our peace and happiness. Let go of the need to please everyone. Be authentic and move towards people who encourage, inspire, appreciate and uplift your spirit. No one should bring anyone down. Be courageous and learn to let go of negative people and situation. You deserve to be happy and live in a healthy environment surrounded by loving and kind people.

reginacho.com

Embrace change. Embrace life. Everything happens for a reasons. Sometimes you just need to breathe, trust and let go.