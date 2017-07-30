Let America be America

Henley wrote, “We are the master of our fate and the captain of our soul.” This is true because we can control what happens to us next by controlling our words, thoughts and actions. Most people give away to their feelings and do things that they have to regret later. Most of the unhappiness in the world would have ended if people exercised their birthright of being able to control their mind. Getting our spiritual life in the right direction is of utmost importance if we are to have peace of mind and happiness throughout our life. There is guidance within us to lead us to the right path throughout our life if we just listen to it. If our spiritual part of life is not tainted, the voice of the conscience within will be obvious. Fun exploring and finding the self-there is a wise saying, “Explore, Dream and Discover.” That’s what a successful life is really all about. Steve Jobs used to say, “We make habits for the first 30 years and rest of our life, they make us.” This statement basically describes the secret of a successful life. We do a thing once, repeat it again and after a while, they become set in our being. We repeat them later unconsciously. If they are habits that make us successful, life will go in the direction of our dream whereas if they are habits of failure, they will lead us to misery and want. This is the major reason why the masses spent their life in unhappiness, poverty and lack. Habits have a way of becoming permanent by means of the law of cosmic habit force. Once we start something new and keep. Repeating it, the subconscious mind automatically takes it up and makes it a part of our life. These habits if good will makes us or if bad will break us. That’s why rich people keep getting richer and richer while poor people keep getting poorer and poorer. Stop worrying and start living- Most people make their life a hell by worrying over things that are not under their control. At other times, they worry over trifles that will never happen and lose their peace of mind. The truth of the matter is that worrying is useless for it will not help us either way. President Barak Obama said- People don’t expect government to solve all their problems. But they sense, deep in their bones, that with just a slight change in priorities, we can make sure that every child in America has a decent shot at life, and that the doors of opportunity remain open to all. They know we can do better. If you are in the USA, enjoy its opportunities; Feel proud to be here because this is land of an opportunity. I think it is vain and stupid to try to build a Nepal here in America. If I really wanted to live in Nepal, I would go back to Nepal. I wonder what Nepalese in America think of what I just said. So, let America be America, enjoy it and stop polluting it with your stinking thinking, poverty and a culture that has only brought Nepal to where it is today. Adlai Stevenson said When an American says that he loves his country, he means not only that he loves the New England hills, the prairies glistening in the sun, the wide and rising plains, the great mountains, and the sea. He means that he loves an inner air, an inner light in which freedom lives and in which a man can draw the breath of self-respect. I like to think of myself as the light of the world than just of a family, community, nation or a city. I am the Universe within myself and I can assimilate all God’s creation when I open my heart completely to the flow of Infinite. President Obama said on every front there are clear answers out there that can make this country stronger, but we’re going to break through the fear and the frustration people are feeling. Our job is to make sure that even as we make progress, that we are also giving people a sense of hope and vision for the future.