Let Failure into Your Mind but Not into Your Heart

There is a winner in each one of us.

I believe that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Whatever your preferred fuel, most people can’t function until that energy starts coursing around their body, transforming a stumbling wreck into a laser-guided missile, hunting for the best that life has to offer.

That’s the way I feel, anyway - confessions of a breakfast junkie. Taking the metaphor, a little further, I look at friends or colleagues of mine that have been successful, and it is obvious what fuels their day:

Memories of failure and rejection.

Most people have started something new in their lives. It is daunting, it is scary, and it causes you to wake at night with cold sweats. It might be a project, it might be a new job, it might be a house move or maybe even getting married.

Now that is scary. However, winners are a special breed - the nature of what they do means that these “new” feelings are an almost constant companion. They are always moving, always thinking, always refining.

The law of averages means that not everything you try will work out. You might put all of your efforts into a project (to the detriment of everything else at work) and it will probably be fine. You might battle to make a go of your new job, have some early wins and gradually settle into company life. New personal relationships are equally hard work – how many dates do you have until you meet “the one”?

Now, imagine that you have multiple “new undertakings” on the go at once. Not all of them will work out – some will crash and burn in flames, some will fail quietly and fizzle out, and a few will be lucky enough to stand the test of time. This is the life of a winner, and it is fair to say that winners experience failure to some degree on a daily basis.

Now comes the breakfast idea.

You have two choices what you do with these feelings of failure. You can take them to heart, assume that they are “your fault” and let them eat you up from inside.

Alternatively, you can let failure into your mind. When failure lives in your mind (and not your heart), it becomes a spur to do things differently, to become better and takes you one step closer to perfection.

If you create a special “failure vault” in your brain, you can dip in when you need that little bit of a push, remember what it felt like, make sure that you learn the lessons and find a better solution.

Life has a tendency of repeating itself. The same situations come up in different guises, and unless we internalize our failures and learn from them, we can get into a vicious circle of mistakes, regrets, mistakes and regrets.

Winners understand that unless they eat and enjoy their failures for breakfast every day, they won’t get very far. In order to be the best and come up with truly innovative ideas, they have to break through the pain barrier that deters all but the most determined and resolute.

The pain of failure is their friend. It is what sets them apart from others. They welcome troubled dreams because they know that they are part of the journey.

When you let failure into your mind but not into your heart, that is when you eat it for breakfast. Then it can provide the fuel for an amazing day.