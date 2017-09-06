Let History Speak

Refugees tend to be caused by conflicts or economic issues that stem from internal issues that were created by moments in the past (noted above). Any individual would flee a country in such times-there is an extensive history on this matter that one can find traces in William Shakespeare. Humans want what is best for their family despite the hardships that the future may hold for them because it is certainly a lot more better than what they have left. Therefore, countries that had an impact on the world should recognize their historical footprint and be more lenient with refugees or people fleeing their home due to some reason. Moreover, in retrospect, President Donald Trump’s decision to remove the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) was deplorable, for the DACA was the least thing that Americans can do for countries and people that they have destabilized in the past.