Let no one find out what you do on the internet

Web pages know how each user navigates to them. Thanks to crawlers, they identify where they click first, which section they visited, where they stopped, and what data was left. If someone accesses your personal computer and checks the history of the browsers, you can also know if they were not deleted, what they did.

To prevent any of these situations from occurring, here are some recommendations:

The incognito mode

Each browser -Chrome, Safari, Mozilla, Opera- has an incognito browsing mode that can be activated every time the user wants to open a new window. This option is effective for those who do not want another user on the same computer to know their online activity, that is, to see the pages they visited.

However, browsing in that way will only allow that, since the Internet service provider (ISP), the company in which it works (if it is a business team) and the security agencies can continue to monitor the activity on the web as well Incognito mode is on. Also, keep in mind, if you're using the Chrome browser, do not sign up with your Google account.

Install Privacy Badger

This is a browser extension that blocks advertisers and other third-party trackers. That way it prevents them from knowing what pages a web user visits. Privacy Badger automatically blocks these advertisers from loading content into your browser.

For example, if you visit a page, using this add-on, to search for air tickets, sure when you log in to Facebook you will not see ticket ads in your news section.

If you do not use an extension of this type, or as, third-party trackers, which are possibly domains that are part of a web page, may be able to track browsing habits to display advertisements to the web user.

However. Privacy Badger is not identified as an extension to block ads, but as a privacy tool. In addition, they are working on adding privacy protections for "primary" sites such as Facebook.

Use a VPN

VPNs are known among those who try to trick web pages by indicating a fake location in order to access content in other countries.

But, in addition to serving that, VPNs also allow you to surf anonymously. It is achieved thanks to the fact that these services create an encrypted tunnel that passes through servers that are everywhere. That allows the internet service provider, for example, to see that the user is logged in, but not the pages they visit, because the navigation is completely encrypted.

There are free and paid VPNs, the paid ones offer greater security to those who use them. One trick to navigate almost completely anonymously is accessing a VPN in an incognito browser window, however, these days, complete anonymity on the internet is almost impossible.

Tor

Tor is a well-known browser that integrates VPN functions to spread the trace left by a user when browsing the world. However, it has its against, mentioned by users in forums. One of them, that navigation speed significantly decreases, and another, which should be avoided, as well as incognito, sign up for Google or Apple services while using Tor. It also has a bad reputation because some users of the so-called deep web use it for illicit purposes.

According to the web page of the browser, "prevent someone who is watching your internet connection know which sites to visit, prevents the pages you visit learn your physical location and allows you to access sites that are blocked."

This works on the operating systems: Windows, Mac OS X and Linux and you only have to install it in the computer from your web page.