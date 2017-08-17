Let the Statues of Our Hatred Come Down

I once thought that their battles are not ours. I once believed that the intensity of hatred shown by Americans towards each other in the engagements of the American Civil War could never again emerge. Yet, the events that occurred last weekend in Charlottesville only saw our nation awaken to horrific strains of racism, xenophobia, and hatred that still exist. The violence and loss of life has shocked our country and forced us to once again realign ourselves using the compasses of personal values and ideologies, of faith and identity. Within the images of the street fights and in the car barreling into protestors, I saw that the hatred seen on so many Civil War battlefields has never truly left us. Beneath a statue of Robert E. Lee, conflict once more emerged between Americans.

Even as our generation is not fighting at Pea Ridge, Shiloh, or Chancellorsville, we are now engaged in new battles. The battlefields where our ancestors fought are now silent. Our conflict is now of words and ideals, of clashes between alt-right supporters and Black Lives Matter agitators. Our struggle is one of choosing an identity as Americans and of understanding our nation's past through a more intricate resolving lens. It is a struggle that forces us to collectively confront the hatred and intolerance which simmers in the minds of many. It is an engagement against acts of discrimination and racism that confront so many Americans and immigrants to our country. The struggle forces us to confront our very selves and to dissolve the mirages of hatred and fascism in our very midst. It forces us to re-examine the monuments erected to the military and political leaders and soldiers of the Confederacy .

The national conversation over the removal of Confederate monuments is but a mirror into our own divisiveness. We have framed the arguments for or against their removal using the calculus of liberalism or conservatism, protest or traditionalism, political expediency or social impact. Arguments in support of the monuments stipulate that they are essential to preserving history and honoring the Confederate dead. Yet, oftentimes, those arguments have been hurled without knowing the full scale of the tragedy that was the Civil War. They do not take into consideration the sufferings of Union prisoners at Andersonville, the massacres that occurred in Centralia, Missouri or Lawrence, Kansas, or the horrific loss of life suffered in such places as Antietam, the Wilderness, or Gettysburg. Arguments in support of the monuments ignore the issue of slavery and completely disregard the unfathomable cruelty suffered by generations of uncounted black Americans.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, there are 1,503 monuments to the Confederacy throughout the United States(1). They are found in statues occupying the front spaces of small-town courthouses or in public squares, in the names of high schools and military bases, and on the battlefields which saw indescribable terror (1). I once believed that if we are to remove them, we must be cautious so as to not engage in a form of historical revisionism that will only convolute our understandings of history and depreciate the sufferings of Americans. Conversely, I believed that if we are to keep them, then they must be contextualized so as to understand the reasons they were erected and as a warning against the monstrosities of racial violence and conflict. In analyzing the problem that the monuments present to us, I have often felt torn in my deliberations. I have thought of distant family members who fought for the Confederacy. I have thought of the immense sufferings and privations that Confederate soldiers and civilians endured throughout the course of the war.

Yet, after the death of Heather Heyer, through personal reflection on the immense collective tragedy of racism and violence that these monuments conceal, and in their becoming a focal point for defenders of white nationalism and bigotry, it is difficult to justify their standing in public spaces. A vast gulf of time and collective history separates us from the events of the American Civil War. We are not our ancestors, and our present in many ways is more complex than our past. We cannot look to the future using the lens from a bygone era. Even so, the monuments’ removal only represents a beginning. Taking them down is only the first step towards shedding the hatred and bigotry, complacency and inertia that has always lurked beneath the veneer of normality.

For me, the Confederate monuments do not represent honor or chivalry. They do not symbolize true patriotism. They are monuments to division and suffering. They are icons of ethnic hatred and collective resistance. They are emblems of ethical blindness and a vast mythology designed to ennoble the Confederate cause. Wherever a statue exists of Robert E. Lee, there is an omission of the tens of thousands of Union soldiers who died fighting against the Army of Northern Virginia. Wherever there is a statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest, there is silence pertaining to the massacre of black Union soldiers following the Battle of Fort Pillow. Wherever there is a statue of Stonewall Jackson, there is silence on his infamous admonition to "Kill them all."

Many of the statues and monuments were erected by the supporters of a Lost Cause narrative, now discredited by all serious academic historians. They were created as acts of defiance to the U.S. federal government and to advance the belief that the mission and ultimate aims of the Confederacy were morally justified. They were intended to contort our understandings of the American Civil War and to once again re-assert white supremacy. If we remove them from our public spaces, then we will not be "erasing history." We will only be taking new steps in understanding our history in its complex dimensions. I am not arguing that Confederate statues and monuments should be destroyed, but simply that they be placed within the context of museums and centers dedicated to the study of the Civil War.

In the aftermath of the events in Charlottesville, there can only be a renewed commitment to the struggle against racism and nihilism, as well as ignorance and ethical blindness. It is a struggle that must be waged individually and in community with others. It is a struggle that should arise out of an awareness of history and dedication to the ideals of equality and mutual respect. It is to be fought through education and dialogue, through legislation that advances the rights of all, and in ethical government. It must continuously confront those adherents of neo-nazi, white supremacist, and alt-right ideologies and vigorously reject all of their platitudes.

In the course of that struggle, we will return to the very men and women who are symbolized in the statues and monuments. If we are to honor the soldiers from both sides of that conflict, then we should recognize all of them as Americans. Let us honor them with the flag of a united country. Let us look to other examples in seeking to commemorate and honor the Union and Confederate dead, in particular the memorial on Okinawa which honors the American and Japanese dead very movingly and humanely. Let us remember Union and Confederate soldiers and civilians in their suffering and in their ethical failures, in their heroism and in their courage. Let us know their names and their stories. Let us recognize Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson, Jeb Stuart, A.P. Hill, and Nathan Bedford Forrest as part of our nation, as part of our history. Yet, let us not honor them for the loss and suffering they inflicted on so many, or the moral blindness they succumbed to.