Let's Bake Our Own Cakes

Amid all of the warranted media attention paid to the decision by the Supreme Court to hear a case regarding President Trump’s travel ban, a quieter case was also added to next term’s docket. Colorado baker Jack Phillips refused to bake a wedding cake for two gay men back in 2012 under the grounds of religious freedom, and the couple promptly sued on the grounds of discrimination. Phillips said he’s received death threats, and has begun making the rounds on talk shows like The View to plead his case.

Phillips’ legal argument is basically that he “doesn’t judge anyone” and offered the couple any other cake in the store except for the wedding cake. He and his lawyer think that this is basically an even exchange. Birthday cake? Retirement cake? Christening cake? All fine. Wedding cakes, however, is where Phillips draws the line.

It does not seem like this is a particularly compelling legal argument. After all, separate but equal was found unconstitutional decades ago. A birthday cake repurposed as a wedding cake is not a wedding cake, to bend the court’s reasoning in previous cases for purposes of this analogy. The intangible benefits of legal and social recognition, the kind that cannot be legislated for, need to be taken into account when it comes to these distinctions.

It’s this point that I think is worth expanding. Personally, I can’t see why the plaintiffs in this case needed so desperately to have their wedding cake made at this particular establishment. That’s not to say they don’t have the right to order it - I believe they legally should not have been refused the cake - it’s just to ask why we as a community generally speaking are so bent on having straight people recognize and include us in problematic institutions and get bent out of shape when they don’t.

The movement for marriage equality has raised questions about the integration of the queer community into straight society. Understanding and being aware of the practical legal and political implications of marriage rights, extended by the state to certain culturally acceptable unions and not to others, I question the intention. Much of the marriage equality argument revolved around the argument that “we’re just like you”, and not just in a “we’re not child molesters, pedophiles, or disease-ridden rapists” sense (although that was there too). In the affluent, white suburban communities where marriage equality gained its strength - Massachusetts, California, and other states with demography that skews in this direction - that argument was defanged into something more resembling “We’re basically straight people, but with different spouses.”

The shift away from radical, systemic change towards assimilation that played up capitalist and, importantly, heterosexual fantasies of the white picket fence, country club suburban lifestyle created a demarcation between “good queers” - gay people living straight lives - and “bad queers”. The bad queers did not and don’t want to be like straight people. We are not interested in folding our lives into the neat little boxes established for us by our communities and economies. Rather, we want something different - something messier, less easy. We do not want to live in a straight world. Instead of getting mad at the baker for not making the cake we want, we open our own bakery.

This is of course not to say that the “good queers” who want that white picket fence suburban lifestyle are wrong, misguided, or naïve. The fact that they want to get married in churches, order wedding cakes from homophobic bakers, and move into their local housing development is not a bad thing. It’s just that it’s their vision, and it’s not better or worse than anyone else’s. The “bad queers” who want something different are not interested in playing by those rules, although we respect and embrace those who do. All we ask is the same treatment from them.