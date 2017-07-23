Let's Have A Conversation: Is Your Memory on Vacation?

How many times have you been asked to give your password or personal identification number (PIN) to allow technology to make your life easier? Technology is intended to simplify our lives, give us more time to relax, and to free us up from the voluminous amount of paperwork we face daily. So much for my good intentions.

I’ve realized that the key to tapping into the benefits and freedoms that technology offers largely depends on your memory. If you’re anything like me, then your memory hasn’t reached the accelerated memory level of Dustin Hoffman in Rain Man.

Sometimes I can’t remember where I put my glasses or where I left my cell phone, or who I called on the phone, or what I intended to get as I walk into my office. I often forget to relay an important message to my wife or to record a check amount in the checkbook. And now the modern world is demanding that I instantly recall an endless stream of passwords and PINs to make my life easier. RIGHT!

I have passwords and PINs for American Express, Visa, MasterCard, on line banking, health insurance, web hosting, magazine subscriptions, satellite connections and not to mention Facebook, Twitter, You Tube, and Craigslist. How about the mobile numbers of family, friends, and business colleagues? How are we supposed to remember this waterfall of numbers we’re faced with in our daily lives? To make matters worse, there are times when you can’t use the same password from site to site because it has already been taken by millions of other users.

Not long ago, your home address and phone number were the only numbers you were required to remember. And now, many of us don’t even know our own cell phone numbers. Several of my friends and family have home phone numbers, cell phone numbers, and pager numbers. It’s forcing me to keep my inner circle small. Recently, I was asked for my social security number; my mind went blank and I scrambled to find it in my wallet. It was then that I realized I had forgotten my wallet.

The medical community claims that the loss of memory is common as we age. Work, stress and multi-tasking only compound the problem. I know what you’re thinking. Why not simply write down all the passwords, pins and codes and put them in a safe place? I tried that--I just can’t remember where I put them.

It’s obvious my memory is still on vacation. Where is yours?