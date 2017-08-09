Let's Keep A Closer Eye On Our Trans and Genderqueer Youth

Each week, LGBT HealthLink, a program of CenterLink, and researcher and blogger Corey Prachniak-Rincón bring you a round-up of some of the biggest LGBTQ wellness stories from the past seven days. For more LGBTQ Wellness, visit a page dedicated to the topic here.

Transgender and Genderqueer Youth at Risk

A study of Minnesota high schoolers found that transgender and gender-nonconforming students had elevated levels of “all types of risk behaviors” studied, including three times the rate of suicidal ideation compared to other students. They also smoke at a rate of 15.2%, well more than the 5.9% rate of cisgender students, and were twice as likely to experience physical bullying.

You Can PrEP as Needed

Reuters reported that PrEP (the HIV prevention treatment) may be effective when used as needed instead of taken every day, as has thus far been recommended. The news is based on a groundbreaking study finding that queer men who took four doses of the medication around the time of sexual encounter saw a 97% reduction in risk of contracting HIV.

Yearly Screenings Could Reduce Anal Cancer

A Swiss study of queer men who are living with HIV found that anal cancer rates could be significantly reduced with yearly screenings, which can be done with methods like anal Pap smears and anoscopies. Moreover, it seemed likely to be about as effective as some other cancer screening recommendations already in effect. The researchers recommended further study.

Trans Women and Prostate Cancer

In other cancer news, Self reported on the relevance of prostate cancer screening for transgender women. Experts say that transgender women who are not on hormone therapy likely have about the same risk of prostate cancer as do cisgender men, which is over an 11% lifetime risk; however, recommending screening for transgender women may not be on a provider’s radar.

First Trans Surgery Fellowship Launched

NY1 reported that the first full-year transgender surgery fellowship is launching at Mount Sinai Hospital, which currently sees about four patients a week for gender-affirming surgery. The program seeks to fill a void in training programs for physicians looking to provide gender-affirming care, which staff say is “a matter of life and death” for many transgender individuals.

