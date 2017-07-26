Let’s take care of your mind- ANXIETY AND STRESS

Credit: Healthinharmony.com

Stress and anxiety is considered any demand that is imposed on your mind or physical body. People normally feel stressed or tensed when diverse demands are placed on the brain. You can easily sense the stress when an individual feel irritated or frustrated and unable to control your emotions and actions. Alta White is a teeth whitening formula which gives you freedom to smile brightly without anxiety of yellow teeth.

Stress and anxiety makes you able to control hard situations or to overcome multiple challenges at one time. Few examples of feelings of stress are nervousness of a test in school, results of examination, appearing for an interview and many more. Human body needs some anxiety so as to persuade the things which we need to do.

CAUSES OF STRESS AND ANXIETY:

Stress and anxiety usually occurs in almost people of every age group as everyone is having some kind of tension in their day to day life. The common causes of stress are described below:

· Illness and disease of some dear ones.

· Initiating a new job.

· Examination pressures to students.

· Facing rejections

· Death of a family member

STRESS AND ANXIETY RELATED DISEASES:

Stress and anxiety that happen every now and again or appear to be out of extent to the stressor might be indications of a tension issue. An expected 40 million Americans live with some kind of tension issue.

The common disorders are termed below:

GAD (Generalized Anxiety Disorder): This is a disorder that is mostly occurred with taking unnecessary tensions or worry. Sometimes, people worry about their loving relationships, examination tensions or anything that causes worry.

Panic disorder: It is a condition that causes freeze assaults, which are snapshots of extraordinary dread joined by a beating heart, shortness of breath, and a dread of looming fate.

PTSD (Post-traumatic Stress Disorder): It is a kind of disorder in which stress occurs from the past bad experiences or traumas.

Social phobia: It is a situation where tension occurs related to social interactions. Worrying about getting married, acceptance in a group of people etc are various instances.

TECHNIQUES TO MANAGE STRESS AND ANXIETY:

There is no need to worry if you are experiencing stress and anxiety time to time; there are various techniques you can use to make yourself controllable. You just need to pay heed to your body actions and what your mind thinks or do. Next time an upsetting background happens, you'll have the capacity to envision your response and it might be less troublesome.

TECHNIQUES TO MANAGE DAY TO DAY STRESS ARE:

· Consumption of balanced diet: Balanced diet contains all the nutrients in the proper amount which the body requires. if you include balanced meals in your diet it will do a lot to control your stress and anxiety as it provides energy and keeps you healthy and fine.

· Say no to alcohol and caffeine: Taking excess amount of alcohol and caffeine can exaggerate anxiety and panic attacks. To avoid stress and anxiety limit the intake of alcohol and make yourself stress free.

· Take sufficient sleep: Sleep is the best way to remove stress and tensions that occur in your mind. It will relax and calm down your body and makes you feel relieve.

· Include exercises in your schedule: Doing small and general exercises can maintain your overall body health. It will keep you free from the problem of being overweight, from various cardiovascular diseases like heart attacks and strokes.

· Accept that you cannot everything: Tensions are a part of human life. You have to accept the fact that everything is not in your control and you just need not to worry about every single bad thing that happens.

· Listen to your favorite music: Music is a very particular and basic remedy to deal with stress and anxiety. By listening to your favorite music you’ll feel composed and forget about your problems for a while.

· Seek help from friends or family: You can also take help or talk to your friends and family members as they can make your feel better in conditions of stress. They are the ones who understand you and your problems and actions.