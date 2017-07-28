Let's Take Our Democracy Back

We now know what autocracy in America looks like. It has orange hair, announces policy by tweet, and is guided by only one principle: Self-preservation.

By autocracy, I do not mean the totalitarian governments of despots such as Stalin or Mao. They were evil, but their evil came in the service — at least, lip-service — of an ideology that moved millions with a promise of a better life. No, I mean autocracy such as practiced by the dictators of Latin American banana republics, African generalissimos, and President Trump’s good friend and apparent role model, Vladimir Putin.

One goal moves autocrats: Preserving their hold on power. Staying in power rests on the maintenance of order, which requires, in turn, a reasonably contented citizenry, or, in the case of President Donald Trump, a mollified base of supporters. Banana republic despots rely on “bread and circuses” to sate their supporters; Trump does it with angry and mis- and uninformed tweets threatening key officials and former opponents, attacking the news media, and reopening the culture wars.

Everything America’s Caligula does stems from his fear of losing power and face. When Trump contemplates his downfall, his darkest thoughts must inevitably turn to the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller. We do not yet know what Trump fears Mueller will discover, but we reasonably can be certain the truth will be found in Trumpian finances, and the best guess is those finances involve dealings — either illegal or improper — with Russia and/or Russians.

Since Trump is not as smart nor as clever as he thinks he is, the chain linking his actions is obvious. He attacks his loyal supporter and attorney general, Jeff Sessions, for recusing himself from the Russia probe. Never mind that Sessions was the first senator to endorse Trump’s candidacy. Now, Sessions is out of favor. The president says Sessions backed him only because the candidate drew huge crowds to his rallies, and the senator wanted a piece of the action. “When they say he endorsed me, I went to Alabama,” Trump said. “I had 40,000 people. He was a senator from Alabama. I won the state by a lot, massive numbers…. But he was a senator, he looks at 40,000 people, and he probably says, ‘What do I have to lose?’ And he endorsed me.” (For the record, Trump won 62.1% of the vote in Alabama in 2016. In 2014, Sessions ran unopposed for reelection, losing a handful of write-in votes. Who needed whom?)

Make no mistake about it: Sessions remains a repugnant politician. He has a racist past, and he supported segregation way past time when such behavior was excused by many. His Justice Department favors voter suppression, draconian crackdowns on immigrants, and weak enforcement of civil rights legislation. But, Sessions did one thing right: He obeyed the law. When it became apparent that his contacts with Russian officials during the Trump presidential campaign — which he conveniently forgot to disclose at his confirmation hearing — indicated a conflict of interest, Sessions recused himself from the Russia probe, as the law required.

A recused Sessions cannot interfere with Mueller’s probe. The closer Mueller gets to the truth about Trump’s finances (remember: “Follow the money!”), the more imperative it becomes for Trump to get rid of the special counsel. If Sessions cannot do that, then remove him, Trump reasons, and replace Sessions with someone who can fire Mueller. Trump needs a pliant lackey as attorney general.

There is only problem with battering Jeff Sessions. Trump’s base likes the “beleaguered” (Trump’s word) attorney general. Trumpistas approve of Sessions’ harsh immigration polices, his support of removing Democratic voters from the ballot, and his tough approach to criminal prosecution. So, Trump must adopt autocratic practices, first belittling Sessions stewardship of the Justice Department, and, second, diverting attention from Sessions to another issue.

Actually, Trump belittles and diverts at the same time. In a recent tweet, Trump asked, “So why aren't the Committees and investigators, and of course our beleaguered A.G., looking into Crooked Hillarys crimes & Russia relations?” [Text quoted as in original.] Trump managed to mock his attorney general and revive the “lock her up” cries from the campaign. Threatening Hillary Clinton plays well with Trump’s base, but the specter of the presidential winner promising to prosecute the loser is frightening. Trump the candidate threatened Clinton with jail, seemed to pull back just after the election, only to revive the threat, which jeopardizes the rule of law and constitutional order. Jailing opponents happens in nations ruled by autocrats.

Promising to root out “leakers” and attacking “fake news” are other Trumpian diversions designed to appeal to his base. Trump is the biggest leaker of all, and many others are whistleblowers shining a light on the administration’s illegalities and corruption. But, facts never stop Trump from tweeting, just as facts never stop the assault on the news media, a convenient whipping boy for all putative autocrats.

Trump’s most recent ploy to divert attention from his attacks on Sessions (which, remember, are only part of the plot to remove Mueller and prevent a probe of the president’s finances) is his diktat on banning transgender people from the military, a revival of the old culture wars. His tweet announcing the policy caught the generals, Pentagon officials, and congressional Republican by surprise. Trump does not care about the issue (he does not care about issues at all), but banning transgender people from military service is popular with the base. Trump’s tweets were a cynical attempt to throw red meat to his supporters and divert attention from his attacks on a favorite of theirs.

Cynical hardly describes Trump’s ban. For decades, Trump claimed to be a friend of the LGBTQ community. In the early stages of the campaign, Trump presented himself as a friend of LGBTQ rights. Over the years, Trump donated to AIDS research, hired and promoted gays and lesbians, and entertained gay couples at his clubs. But, throwing the LGBTQ community under the bus is not a problem for a cynical autocrat without any fixed principles.

Failure to confront Trump’s autocratic actions jeopardizes American democracy. Congress must challenge the president. At the very least, Senators must prevent Congress from recessing so the president cannot remove Sessions and make a recess appointment of an attorney general who would do Trump’s bidding and fire Mueller. Then, the House must start impeachment proceedings against the president.