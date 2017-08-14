Let’s talk about it America.

White men with torches, a scene from the 20s, 30s, or even the 60s in America. Nope! It occurred on Friday, August 11, 2017. It was the night before Heather Hayer, a 32-year-old White woman was killed by a racist terrorist. It was the night that Black clergy men, in a church with counter protestors, called Joy Reid, MSNBC, to report the ominous scene as they heard, “Blood and Soil” terms used by the Nazis, being chanted by the group.

The flame carriers marched across the University of Virginia campus. They did so without police stopping them to tell them to distinguish their flames. Government officials did not declare that the flame torch carriers constituted an unlawful assembly, although the mob looked like Klansmen. without the robes and hoods, who routinely assembled to intimidate black people in the sixties.

Yet, the next day, these Klansman, Alt Right members, and White Supremacist were allowed to assemble the day after they carried torches through Charlottesville, Virgina. And their march ended poor Heather Hayer’s life when one of their own, a racist terrorist, rammed his speeding car into counter-protesters.

Hindsight is twenty twenty, and it’s always easy to prescribe corrective steps after the fact. But mistakes can also provide a lamp underneath one’s feet to guide future journeys. And here’s 10 critical mistakes that have occurred in America that have brought us to this point.

Let’s examine and talk about them, America. Let’s shine light on our past missteps that brought us to this critical point. Let’s discuss difficult issues so that we can move our country out of this dark, horrible, and ominous place.

The 10 critical areas that should be addressed to move the country forward.

1. The media allowing one person, DJT, to dominate the airways, creating a propaganda machine that’s usually found in third world countries.

2. The refusal by those in the media to ever call ANY acts racist. We as a society must be able to call out and define racist acts and racist people. If it quacks like a duck, it is a duck. If a person values their connections to the alt right, Nazis, and White supremacy groups, then they’re racist. Stop saying, “I don’t know what’s in this person’s heart.” DISCRIMINATION is in their heart.

3. Obama’s failure to talk about race in his second term. Surely, in private, he and Michelle called the acts of the Republicans, who refused to ever work with him, racist. IT WAS RACIST!!! He should have talked about it.

4. Ignoring a person does not make them go away. The United States was built on slavery. Blacks were, legally, segregated from Whites until 1964 when the Civil Rights Act was passed. It’s only been 50 years. The torch carriers were the sons and grandsons of those who advocated for slavery and segregation. They have not gone away. They have festered underneath the surface.

5. Liberal Whites must confront racism. They’re in the midst of racist Whites more often than others. Racist Whites are in their families, workplaces, and social circles. They must call it out. Liberal Whites must admit the places where they benefit from white privilege and white supremacy and they must talk about it. Racism must be rooted out from within.

6. America must look at immigration and address how allowing immigrants, who didn’t have knowledge of the history of civil rights in America, into the country has worsened White supremacy. There is only one question that immigrants must answer about civil rights: Who is Martin Luther King? The history of slavery, segregation, and racism are not explained to immigrants. Immigrants are not taught that the foundation of America was built by black slaves. I’ve met Koreans who thought Blacks were animalistic. I’ve met Hispanics that called us lazy and dumb. These views feed white supremacy.

7. We’ve allowed agencies charged with protecting civil rights of minorities to be ABSOLUTELY ineffective. Change.Org charges that these agencies are making a mockery of the civil right laws https://www.change.org/p/president-of-the-united-states-close-ineffective-eeoc-offices. They should be abolished and new systems put in place. The above article states that the, “EEOC has failed to enforce the federal laws to prevent racial discrimination and have failed to prevent the loss of employment opportunities for many African Americans after the complainants filed complaints alleging racial discrimination.” And the same goes for the Fair Employment and Housing Commission in California. It should be abolished too.

8. Physical, de-facto segregation must be eliminated. It’s hard to hate someone who is staring you in the face. We will never come together as a country until we end defacto segregation. Look at your Facebook friends. If you’re white or black, are all your Facebook friends the same color as you. We must ask ourselves why. I live in a White area and I’m a member White groups but I never get suggestions to befriend the Whites in those groups.

9. We continue to teach our children to be racist by modeling segregation in our lives. We put them in segregated schools, and we attend segregated churches on Sunday. They continue to see that whites befriend whites, blacks befriend blacks, and Hispanics befriend Hispanics, and so forth and so on. We don’t teach them about the evils of racism.

10. And, finally, Dear Hollywood needs to, drastically, increase the number of writers of color so that it can create better stories with better images of blacks and people of color. After having 8 years of a perfect first Black family, after having Michelle Obama, a woman with a law degree from Harvard, a woman who dressed and spoke impeccably, the images of Blacks in Hollywood remain in the gutter. HBO is advertising a new super fly series, Deuce, about pimps and hos, set in the 70s and 80s. Niecy Nash explains how she does the many sex scenes in Claws here: http://www.salon.com/2017/08/13/niecy-nash-opens-up-about-her-claws-sex-scenes/. Issa Rae explains the many stages of “Hodom” to Essence magazine because her character is butt naked and having sex so often. Kerry Washington f*&ked all over the White House in Scandal. After having eight years of a perfect Black family, Hollywood has decided that the only thing that entertains is hos, pimps, and black people f*&king on television.