We’re all aware that for the past two weekends, the topic of NFL players kneeling – or standing with linked arms – during the national anthem has dominated the 24-hour cable news cycle. Unfortunately, the tone is closer to contentious argument than conscientious conversation. It seems that no matter how diligently we work with young people to frame discussions in a constructive way, it’s inevitable that kids will hear and read troubling and contradictory information and opinions. As parents, educators, and community advocates, one of our most essential duties is teaching children strong critical thinking skills. Our goal should be to help children develop sharp minds that allow them to form their own opinions. It’s also incredibly important that we help children understand current events in a broader context. So, let’s talk about protest, patriotism, and progress – from a historical perspective.

"The spirit of resistance to government is so valuable on certain occasions that I wish it to be always kept alive. It will often be exercised when wrong, but better so than not to be exercised at all. I like a little rebellion now and then." -Thomas Jefferson

The United States of America was built on protest, and every citizen’s right to protest is guaranteed by the First Amendment. Now, there’s an important distinction to be made between peaceful resistance and violence. The American Revolution certainly falls into the latter category, and fully outlining the causes and context is too complex to get into here. But, we all understand the basics: colonists, in objection to British policy (including – but not limited to! – taxation without representation), instigated a variety of tactics in opposition to these policies. This included symbolic protests, civil disobedience, and economic and political noncooperation. Our founding fathers clearly understood not only the value – but the necessity – of protest for social and political change.

The Nineteenth Amendment – guaranteeing that U.S. citizens would “not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex” was adopted on August 18, 1920. It took 41 years from the introduction of the amendment until ratification. Arguably, the tipping point for the movement came from tactics used in the National Woman’s Party Suffrage Campaign. Many suffragists were arrested and imprisoned while picketing the White House. They were the first group ever to do so, and they carried out these “Silent Sentinels” for 18 months ! The nation was shocked, and it’s safe to say that if cable news had existed in the early 1900’s, the suffrage movement would have commanded every broadcast. Awareness led to outrage, and eventual support from President Woodrow Wilson and other national and state legislators led to the implementation of a basic right.

Labor Rights have been won throughout history in a series of small successes – as well as setbacks and failures. From the 1870’s, when coal miners organized for more favorable wages and working conditions, to today’s union protests complete with giant, inflatable, rats – American workers have long understood the power of publicity. In 1911, it’s estimated that more than 100 workers died every day on the job. Without protests to garner the attention of the public and politicians, including strikes that caused a great deal of inconvenience, there was little incentive for employers to implement what they perceived as unreasonably costly changes.