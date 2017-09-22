Let's Talk About The Difference Between Intensity and Consistency

It’s no secret that we’ve reached the peak of instant gratification and society. Social media and political polarization have pushed people to surround themselves with quick self-fulfilling narratives in an order to find an intense truth. We think one big blow out argument will change people’s minds, or that today’s news will be the final thing to convince people to abandon Trump. Truth is, these things don’t work in short bouts of explosive energy. Consistency is the key to long-lasting change.

There have already been numerous articles on how high passion and intensity is all a person needs to make a change. But this creates a bubble around actual progress that is bound to pop. Instead of making changes with a healthy dose of consistent change, we value quick fixes even when they don't work.

British author, motivational speaker and marketing consultant Simon Sinek believes consistency is the key to lasting change. In this new video from The RSA, Sinek cautions of the dangers of intensity. He believes that short term bouts of high energy will actually change nothing in the long run. They’ll create an influx of self-fulfilling feelings about what we’ve achieved but the achievement won’t last.