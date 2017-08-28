Let’s treat drunk sex like drunk driving.

In America, our laws protect us all from unwanted sex forced on us by others. This includes the rapist in an alley, a spouse in our home, and an ABC reality show contestant.

Wait. What?

"Bachelor in Paradise," a reality show on ABC that began airing again Monday, Aug. 14, shut down filming of its last season following confusion about a sexual interaction between two contestants. It seems one or both may not have been able to give "informed consent" because they were too drunk. The incident was filmed, yet no one on the crew thought to halt filming or check to see if everyone was OK.

In subsequent days, the female contestant said she was the victim, while the male released a statement saying his character had been assassinated “with false claims and malicious allegations.”

Most states have laws asserting that consent is impossible when a person "knew or should have known" their partner was unable to give informed consent because of their drinking. The reality is that (virtually always), the woman is seen as the victim and the male is the perp. The focus is about finding who's to blame for what was, in hindsight, unwanted sex. But the law is so confusing that even an entire film crew watching an event in real time had no clue what to do.

But there is a defect in this way of thinking that becomes evident when we consider the law regarding drunk driving. When a woman is too drunk to give informed consent, then she is not responsible for her decision to have sex. When that same woman climbs in her car to drive home and then kills a family of four, she is completely responsible for her choice to drive while impaired — and the law will hold her responsible for these tragic deaths.

Drunk driving? That's on her. Drunk sex? Totally his fault.

This way of thinking does both men and women a disservice. With drunk driving, both genders are held to a gender-neutral standard, and both are treated as responsible adults. With sex, men (drunk or not) are held responsible for their sexual behaviors, while women are treated as if they were children.

Since the Ad Council launched its “Friends Don’t Let Friends Drive Drunk” campaign in 1983, more than 68 percent of Americans report that they have tried to prevent someone from driving after drinking. The National Institutes of Health says that since the early 1980s, alcohol-related traffic deaths have been cut in half — with more than 150,000 lives saved between 1982 and 2001.

Imagine the same sort of public health campaign teaching us to be responsible for drunk sex, just as we are responsible for drunk driving. Thinking proactively about prevention of alcohol-related sexual assault would likely require that we talk about drunk sex from the same public health perspective as drunk driving.

We can't say we care about victims and do nothing to prevent crimes. We can't claim gender equality when it suits us and then later deny it. Like it or not, saying, "Well, I was drunk," shouldn’t offer plausible deniability for our sexual choices. We are responsible for drinking. We are responsible for drinking and driving. We should also be responsible for choosing to have sex when drunk.

To be perfectly clear: I’m not talking here about women who are drugged or who are responsibly drinking with so-called friends — who then end up raping them. These are different scenarios. What I am talking about is encouraging everyone to take responsibility for drunk sex like everyone does for drunk driving.

