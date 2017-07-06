Letter From Tupac Reveals He Broke Up With Madonna Because Of Race

A newly surfaced letter written by Tupac Shakur reveals the rapper had serious misgivings about his relationship with girlfriend Madonna. Yes ― in 1993, the rapper and international popstar met and had a love affair spanning over a year.

In a letter from prison obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, dated January 15, 1995, Shakur breaks up with Madonna, citing her race as a factor.

“For you to be seen with a black man wouldn’t in any way jeopardize your career – if anything it would make you seem that much more open and exciting,” Shakur wrote.

“But for me, at least in my previous perception, I felt due to my ‘image,’ I would be letting down half of the people who made me what I thought I was. I never meant to hurt you.”

The rapper, who was killed in 1996 at the age of 25, also expressed his disappointment after hearing Madonna say in an interview that she had dated other rappers and “basketball players” in an effort to “rehabilitate” them.

“Those words cut me deep seeing as how I had never known you to be with any rappers besides myself,” Shakur explained.

“It was at this moment out of hurt and natural instinct to strike back and defend my hurt and ego that I said a lot of things.”