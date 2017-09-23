Letting It All Hang Out; Almodóvar Dystopia Review

Is that Jennifer Lopez imitating Charo or just the projection of a buff naked Latino - with a lion’s mane for hair - vamping in front of a mirror like a teenage girl bobbing about as if she were Mariah Carey - hand gestures and all - mouthing the words to everybody’s favourite anthem from Dream Girls? Actually, it’s Antonio Ramos standing in a green screen room at Dixon Place in his production of the perfectly titled ALMODÓVAR DYSTOPIA. Early Almodóvar, mind you; not the tender artist he has matured into. There is tender about this nude drag show of a cabaret act disguised as physical dance theatre, and I mean that in the best way possible. Have you ever wondered how the physical manifestation of “A hot tranny mess” would look? The answer is this.

Alexander Kargaltsev Antonio Ramos and Sarah White-Ayón in ALMODOVAR DYSTOPIA

After Ramos “notices” the audiences, he coquettishly takes the floor in ballroom heels like a cougar in heat prowling at a frat house for the next lay. His crew of Gang Bangers swoop across the scene with roses in their hair and dance terribly; almost as if they were waltzing rejects from a back-up dance squad of name-any-awards-show. It’s all a ruse of course; these dancers - including Alvaro González Dupuy, Angie Pittman, Awilda Rodríquez Lora, Darrin Wright, Luke Miller, and Sarah White-Ayón - are all fabulous luminaries from the downtown dance scene. Each has a distinct and juicy sauce that defies description, particularly when one is distracted by their ever-jiggling lady-parts and manly-bits. One thing is for sure; they are nobody’s idea of a chorus. Even when dancing in unison, they are not really dancing together. Instead they compete for attention with their zany antics and taint-to-the-rafters mania.

Alexander Kargaltsev Awilda Rodríguez Lora in ALMODOVAR DYSTOPIA

Of course Ramos is the real star of this vignette driven vehicle. Stealing a page from Judy Garland’s Born In A Trunk sequence, he regales the audience in Spanish - there are projected subtitles - with a series of personal stories from his life that bear close resemblance to scenes from Almodovar’s oeurve. True to that vaudevillian spirit, DYSTOPIA is more of a revue than a narrative driven work, though one is not entirely sure where the projected human centipede of Ramos reaching into his culo to withdraw an entire trove of props - including an ironing board, Darrin Wright, a Blow-up monkey, and a suitcase - would fit into any traditional theatrical act. One thing is clear: Ramos wants the audience to be happy and to know that he loves them. And if laughing at his turn as an Oprah-esque talk show hostess or a priestess at the altar of Judy won’t do it, then his wade into the audience for a meet and greet certainly will.

Alexander Kargaltsev Luke Miller in ALMODOVAR DYSTOPIA

While Ramos is the glorious leading lady of this night, his rival and master of ceremonies is the incredible Luke Miller. Miller is astonishing with his thousand mile-long-showgirl legs and endless facility. And he knows how to work a one-liner; if he sews, RuPaul Drag Race’s next competition is his for the taking. Besides an effortless charisma, Miller also cuts a mean rug and preens like a seen-it-all Margo Channing on a 4-week booze binge. This is particularly true when he tears into Ramos’s choreography; a blend of 90’s era Stephen Petronio meets random moments of batterie. Miller is the only member of the gang-bangers to make sense of this mish-mash of high kicks, chaînés turns around the back, lunges that scoop into sous-sous, double ronde de jambe en l’air á la séconde, and grape vines across the floor. A better show might be Ramos and Miller throwing down in What Ever Happened To Baby Jane? I shudder to think of the pyrotechnics that might be unleashed.

Peter Yesley Antonio Ramos, Darrin Wright, and Alvaro Gonzalez in ALMODÓVAR DYSTOPIA

ALMODÓVAR DYSTOPIA makes little sense beyond entertaining the audience with Ramos’ and Miller’s star personalities. It is sloppy, lively, inviting, and barrels of fun. It is also obsessed with baring its ass at the audience, primarily Ramos’s, which is also fun. Perhaps if more people flashed their behinds, the world would not be such a miserable place. Maybe that’s the point. If you leave the theatre feeling anything other amused, you are doing something wrong. Word to the wise though: Take off your shoes as requested but don’t eat the chocolates. Save them for your favourite enemy.

Alexander Kargaltsev Antonio Ramos in ALMODOVAR DYSTOPIA