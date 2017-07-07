LGBT baby boomers: 3 retirement planning tips you can’t miss

Retirement planning is already a challenge for most baby boomers, but it becomes even more difficult for aging LGBT Americans. As illustrated in our post about the plight of aging LGBT individuals, retirement and long term care is a tough world to navigate. Despite the incredible leaps our country has seen over the years, many are still struggling with the stigma and unique challenges.

If you are an aging LGBT baby boomer hoping to find guidance in preparing for retirement and long term care, then allow us to help you. Here are three tips to take note of as you begin planning for your future:

Secure coverage for long term care

The importance of finding coverage for long term care cannot be stressed enough. Many have had to face these costs out of pocket, and they came out with significantly depleted resources to cover the unknown number of years they have left. This is perhaps the biggest fear of aging individuals now. To protect yourself and your partner from this, you must take active steps to find coverage for it now.

If you refer to our long term care insurance definition, these policies are customized to fit your unique circumstances and preferences. Moreover, these plans will help ensure that you get services from the top-quality sources which could significantly lessen chances of getting abused by fellow elderly individuals and care providers.

Find an LGBT-friendly community

The reality is that the discrimination and abuse of LGBT individuals still exist. This is even more apparent among the older generations who may still have rigid views regarding this community. As a result, many do not feel safe in nursing homes or even their own homes.

This is why finding a good and accepting community is necessary. Locate one with awareness initiatives or look into senior villages. You can encourage your friends and loved ones to create your own community where you all get to grow older together, supporting each other. You refer to these 20 retirement communities posted by the US News.

Get the paperwork done early

The legal paperwork can ensure that your wishes are followed, that you are protected, and that your loved ones are secured. Listed below are a few of the legal documents that you would need to get done as soon as possible:

Living Will

Power of Attorney for Health Care or Health Care Proxy

Priority of Visitation

Durable Power of Attorney for Finances

Bank Documents

Insurance Documents

Retirement is a terrifying thought, but you should always remember that you are not alone. Currently, there are approximately 2.7 million LGBT adults age 50 and older in the United States, and this number will only continue to grow over the years. As you prepare for your own retirement, keep in mind that you will always have the support that you need; you just have to know where to look.