LGBT+ Pride for blinkered people

Once the huge bulk of the LGBT+ protests’ period is woefully over, we can take stock of what happened and analyse the results. This month more than ever, after yesterday’s now official day of the LGBT+ community, groups all over the world celebrated their moment, a month of gleeful celebrations, striving for a whole year of premiscuous tolerance. Even though nowadays is much more complex to spot a mischievous individual who steps out of the march and strides on its own, there is still that unruly person (or even groups if we talk about neonazis) that impressively are opposed to letting human beings be whatever they desire.

Through this article, I would like to pretend I am listening to them (and not just hearing them grumble) and reply to their unlogical “arguments” to defend their blinkered and norrow-minded stance against this pure visual feast of acceptance, love (in some cases) and especially, vivid colour. My purpose is not to explain every concept in detail, so if you are willing to learn more about specifically one, you can click on the link I enabled on the title of every category.

Transgenderism and cisgenderism

Shall we start by one of the most forgotten parts of the LGBT+ community and the most problematic as well? These two concepts, difficult to understand for many, are the seed of the plant, the origin of the whole issue with transgenders; your reproductive system do NOT determine your gender and, therefore, you CAN feel uncomfortable with your body.

Please, midwifes all over the world, wait until the baby is capable of speaking, otherwise you choosing their gender for them.

From the very beginning of our lives we encounter our disheveled-looking, beautiful mother after hours of screams of pain and the innocent doctor swayed by society’s stereotypes when we are born. The latter, in case the family do not know the sex of the child yet, would say, “it’s a boy” or “it’s a girl” based wrongly on the look of the newcomer. Please, midwifes all over the world, wait until the baby is capable of speaking, otherwise you choosing their gender for them.

I am unable to count with the fingers of my hand the amount of times transphobes have told me the typical phrase of “By admitting that you are swimming upstream contrary to what Biology says”. It is unavoidably funny when ignoramuses like those mention Biology to defend one of their staments, although, as the aim of this writting is not attacking them ad hominen, I am not going to enter those shallow grounds but instead, explain deeply why they are wrong. Biology differenciates between XX and XY, and depending on what you have, you will accordingly possess the pertinent reproductive systems. If you attribute those genes to genders, that is your own mental problem, not ours.

Homosexuality, bisexuality, pansexuality, asexuality, polysexuality and genderqueer

Here it comes the worst question you can ask an homophobe, biphobe, panphobe, etc. Why can you be against love between two people? This is the moment when religion comes into action. I am not criticising any religion for being against #loveislove. Nevertheless, I do critisise those who follow litteraly what their sacred books say. Extremism is the dark alley of every single religion and we must not include them inside the religion itself as they all have changed. Otherwise, catholics, if you followed your holy book word by word, you would still think slavery is a human condition as the Bible states.

Love is not based essentially on sex and reproduction, many people tell me off for saying this because they say homosexuality, bisexuality, pansexuality (asexuality included, which, for your information, is part of LGBT+), etc. would end up destroying life on earth as there would not be next generations. *Adds poker face*. Believe me, we are far too many people upon this planet, there no risk for that. In any case, there are loads of abandoned babys waiting for being adopted than you think and there are a lot of non-hetero couples willing to embrace them.

Alongside with transgenderism, it is one of the most forgotten groups and it is even hardly ever seen in the name of their own community as many, myself included, simply write LGBT+, understand us, it is complex to be constantly spelling LGBTIQA, but whenever we add the “+”, we are deeply thinking about you.

A crual highlight is that they are NOT hermaphrodites. As aforementioned, reproductive systems do not determine our sex as the latter is something mental, not physical. Whatsmore, members of this group usually lack one of the organs typical of either XX or XY, so even if you based your uneducated guesses of indivuals’ gender on their physical apparance, you could still tell them apart owing to the dominance of one those genes.

_____________________