Epic Moments In Fashion That Wouldn't Have Existed Without The LGBTQ Community

Plainly stated, fashion as we know it today would not exist if not for the creativity and influence of people in the LGBTQ community. LGBTQ stylists, designers and fashion personalities alike make up the heart of the industry.
As a result, many of our very favorite moments in pop culture, film and even political happenings would simply have not been possible without the LGBTQ community’s contributions.
The history of fashion and its intersection with queerness goes far beyond this small sampling. The 25 moments we’re highlighting below, while iconic, just barely skim the surface.
Could you imagine living in a world without Madonna’s cone bra, debuted in 1990 and designed by Jean-Paul Gaultier? Or what about any single thing Sarah Jessica Parker wore as Carrie Bradshaw on “Sex and the City?”
Behold, in honor of Pride Month, 25 of the many epic moments in fashion history for which we should thank the LGBTQ community.
-
John Kobal Foundation via Getty Images
-
Donaldson Collection via Getty Images
Seen here with Humphrey Bogart, Paul Henreid, and Claude Rains, Ingrid Bergman's famous "Casablanca" style was created thanks to costume designer Orry-Kelly who, according to Vogue, "lived as openly and as bravely as a gay man
could" in what was, at the time, a homophobic Hollywood.
-
Sunset Boulevard via Getty Images
The Alfred Hitchcock film credits Christian Dior, who according to The Daily Beast was "not openly gay"
but "was one of the most influential homosexual designers of the twentieth century," as its costume designer.
-
Ernst Haas via Getty Images
-
Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
Orry-Kelly is also responsible for Marilyn Monroe's sexy style in "Some Like it Hot."
-
-
Fotos International via Getty Images
Gay costume designer Albert Wolsky
was responsible for the memorable costumes in "Grease," including Olivia Newton-John's transformation from good girl to sex symbol.
-
Frank Micelotta Archive via Getty Images
Madonna debuted the infamous cone bra, designed by John Paul Gaultier, on tour in Japan. He told The Cut his sweet coming out
story in 2014.
-
Taylor married Larry Fortensky, her seventh husband, in a dress designed by Valentino. Valentino, who is typically quiet about his personal life, once shared a physical relationship
with his longtime partner Giancarlo Giammetti, recounted by Giametti in a 2013 Vanity Fair article.
-
Michael Loccisano via Getty Images
Let's be real, the show would have been way less fun without all those years without Tim Gunn and his wonderfully sassy attitude. He told HuffPost in 2012 that his sexuality was a struggle in his teens
. “I didn’t know who I was, but I certainly knew what I wasn’t,"
he said. "
And I knew I wasn’t a heterosexual male."
-
Jim Smeal via Getty Images
-
The movie may have been a flop, but this scene, which references none other than gay icon and late designer Versace, will live on in fashion history.
-
Mitchell Gerber via Getty Images
-
Brian Ach via Getty Images
"Sex and the City" is known for its fashion just as much as its famous cast. At the helm of that ship? Unparalleled costume designer Patricia Field
. ''It's wild, if you think about it, that the woman who defined how straight women dressed in this millennium on 'Sex and the City' is a lesbian
,'' Roger Padilha, creative director of the fashion production company MAO PR once told the New York Times.
-
Britney Spears' iconic outfit, designed by costume design duo Kurt & Bart, went up for auction for almost $1,000,000
in May 2017. Bart once told Hypebeast that their inspiration comes from, in part, New York's '80s clubbing scene. "Getting dressed and going out every night was a form of society and it was also a sort of outsiders family, especially in the gay community," he said.
-
Terry McGinnis via Getty Images
Roberts arguably won best dressed of all time in this stunning Valentino gown at the 2001 Oscars, where she also won Best Actress for her role in "Erin Brokovich."
-
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
-
Frank Trapper via Getty Images
Though very private, Giorgio Armani once alluded to his bisexuality
for an interview Vanity Fair. He also designed Lady Gaga's entire wardrobe for the 2010 Grammys, including this structural stunner...
-
Robert Gauthier via Getty Images
...And this wonderfully sparkly suit.
-
Francois Durand/PP via Getty Images
Armani, who is private about his personal life but, according to The Sunday Times does not deny his sexuality and has "a picture of his long-time companion in a silver frame
," designed Princess Charlene of Monaco's stunning gown for her wedding to Prince Albert II. “My uncle wanted to make sure the dress was timeless
and sophisticated,” Roberta Armani, his niece, told Vogue.
-
Kristian Dowling via Getty Images
While it's what was underneath her sparkly, purple tuxedo jacket that made headlines, Beyoncé's Dolce & Gabbana outfit played a crucial part in her pregnancy announcement at the VMAS. Both Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana are openly gay
.
-
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
-
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
-
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
Plus-size model Candice Huffine walked alongside a group of fellow models wearing feminist shirts at fashion week. Gurung, who is one of today's top designers, once called his story "the typical gay-designer story"
in an interview with Elle.
-
Peter White via Getty Images
Christian Siriano is a trailblazer, a notion never so obvious as when he put a slew of gorgeous plus-size models in his show at fashion week. Siriano married his long-time boyfriend Brad Walsh
in 2016.
