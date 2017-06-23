STYLE
Epic Moments In Fashion That Wouldn't Have Existed Without The LGBTQ Community

This list barely skims the surface.

By Jamie Feldman

Plainly stated, fashion as we know it today would not exist if not for the creativity and influence of people in the LGBTQ community. LGBTQ stylists, designers and fashion personalities alike make up the heart of the industry. 

As a result, many of our very favorite moments in pop culture, film and even political happenings would simply have not been possible without the LGBTQ community’s contributions. 

The history of fashion and its intersection with queerness goes far beyond this small sampling. The 25 moments we’re highlighting below, while iconic, just barely skim the surface.

Could you imagine living in a world without Madonna’s cone bra, debuted in 1990 and designed by Jean-Paul Gaultier? Or what about any single thing Sarah Jessica Parker wore as Carrie Bradshaw on “Sex and the City?”

Behold, in honor of Pride Month, 25 of the many epic moments in fashion history for which we should thank the LGBTQ community. 

  • Scarlett O'Hara in "Gone With the Wind," 1940
    John Kobal Foundation via Getty Images
    Vivien Leigh's unforgettable wardrobe was designed by famed costumer designer Walter Plunkett. He has been cited as one of "Hollywood's top gay costume designers" by the Los Angeles Times. 
  • The style of "Casablanca," 1942
    Donaldson Collection via Getty Images
    Seen here with Humphrey Bogart, Paul Henreid, and Claude Rains, Ingrid Bergman's famous "Casablanca" style was created thanks to costume designer Orry-Kelly who, according to Vogue, "lived as openly and as bravely as a gay man could" in what was, at the time, a homophobic Hollywood. 
  • Marlene Dietrich in "Stage Fright," 1950
    Sunset Boulevard via Getty Images
    The Alfred Hitchcock film credits Christian Dior, who according to The Daily Beast was "not openly gay" but  "was one of the most influential homosexual designers of the twentieth century," as its costume designer.
  • Audrey Hepburn's first wedding dress, 1954
    Ernst Haas via Getty Images
    Pierre Balmain, founder of Balmain and a gay designer who was one of the "leaders for structure in women's fashion," designed Hepburn's gorgeous dress for her wedding to Mel Ferrer.
  • Marilyn Monroe's "Some Like It Hot" style, 1959
    Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
    Orry-Kelly is also responsible for Marilyn Monroe's sexy style in "Some Like it Hot." 
  • The 'Le Smoking' Yves Saint Laurent tuxedo, 1967
    STAFF via Getty Images
    Yves Saint Laurent revolutionized women's fashion with its menswear inspired "Le Smoking" tuxedo for women. A 2010 documentary titled "L'Amour Fou" recounted the late designer's relationship with longtime lover Pierre Berge
  • Olivia Newton-John's Sandra Dee transformation, 1978
    Fotos International via Getty Images
    Gay costume designer Albert Wolsky was responsible for the memorable costumes in "Grease," including Olivia Newton-John's transformation from good girl to sex symbol. 
  • Madonna's cone bra, 1990
    Frank Micelotta Archive via Getty Images
    Madonna debuted the infamous cone bra, designed by John Paul Gaultier, on tour in Japan. He told The Cut his sweet coming out story in 2014. 
  • Elizabeth Taylor's wedding dress, 1991
    People
    Taylor married Larry Fortensky, her seventh husband, in a dress designed by Valentino. Valentino, who is typically quiet about his personal life, once shared a physical relationship with his longtime partner Giancarlo Giammetti, recounted by Giametti in a 2013 Vanity Fair article. 
  • Every good moment on 'Project Runway' since 2004
    Michael Loccisano via Getty Images
    Let's be real, the show would have been way less fun without all those years without Tim Gunn and his wonderfully sassy attitude. He told HuffPost in 2012 that his sexuality was a struggle in his teens.  “I didn’t know who I was, but I certainly knew what I wasn’t," he said. "And I knew I wasn’t a heterosexual male."
  • Elizabeth Hurley in Versace, 1995
    Jim Smeal via Getty Images
    This Versace gown has landed Hurley on best-dressed Oscars lists for years. Gianni Versace, who was murdered in 1997, and his longtime partner Antonio D'Amico, will be depicted in the upcoming series “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,”
  • This amazing 'Versace' scene from 'Showgirls,' 1995
    The movie may have been a flop, but this scene, which references none other than gay icon and late designer Versace, will live on in fashion history.
  • David Bowie in Alexander McQueen, 1996
    Mitchell Gerber via Getty Images
    Bowie reportedly reached out to Alexander McQueen when he was still relatively unknown to design costumes for his tour, including this famous Union jacket. In a 1996 interview between the two men, Bowie asked: "Are you gay and do you take drugs? (laughter)" to which McQueen replied, "Yes, to both of them. (more laughter)."
  • Two words: Carrie Bradshaw, starting in 1998
    Brian Ach via Getty Images
    "Sex and the City" is known for its fashion just as much as its famous cast. At the helm of that ship? Unparalleled costume designer Patricia Field. ''It's wild, if you think about it, that the woman who defined how straight women dressed in this millennium on 'Sex and the City' is a lesbian,'' Roger Padilha, creative director of the fashion production company MAO PR once told the New York Times.
  • Britney Spears at the VMAs, 2001
    KMazur via Getty Images
    Britney Spears' iconic outfit, designed by costume design duo Kurt & Bart, went up for auction for almost $1,000,000 in May 2017. Bart once told Hypebeast that their inspiration comes from, in part, New York's '80s clubbing scene. "Getting dressed and going out every night was a form of society and it was also a sort of outsiders family, especially in the gay community," he said.
  • Julia Roberts in Valentino, 2001
    Terry McGinnis via Getty Images
    Roberts arguably won best dressed of all time in this stunning Valentino gown at the 2001 Oscars, where she also won Best Actress for her role in "Erin Brokovich."
  • Michelle Obama at the Inaugural Ball, 2009
    SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
    Michelle Obama wore a stunning gown by Jason Wu for her first night as first lady. Wu married his longtime partner Gustavo Rangel in 2016.
  • Lady Gaga at the Grammys, 2010
    Frank Trapper via Getty Images
    Though very private, Giorgio Armani once alluded to his bisexuality for an interview Vanity Fair. He also designed Lady Gaga's entire wardrobe for the 2010 Grammys, including this structural stunner...
  • Robert Gauthier via Getty Images
    ...And this wonderfully sparkly suit. 
  • Princess Charlene of Monaco's wedding dress, 2011
    Francois Durand/PP via Getty Images
    Armani, who is private about his personal life but, according to The Sunday Times does not deny his sexuality and has "a picture of his long-time companion in a silver frame," designed Princess Charlene of Monaco's stunning gown for her wedding to Prince Albert II. “My uncle wanted to make sure the dress was timeless and sophisticated,” Roberta Armani, his niece, told Vogue. 
  • Beyoncé's VMAs pregnancy announcement, 2011
    Kristian Dowling via Getty Images
    While it's what was underneath her sparkly, purple tuxedo jacket that made headlines, Beyoncé's Dolce & Gabbana outfit played a crucial part in her pregnancy announcement at the VMAS. Both Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana are openly gay
  • Rihanna at the CFDA Awards, 2014
    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
    Rih accepted her Fashion Icon award at the CFDA awards in a totally naked gown by Adam Selman. Selman's boyfriend Mel Ottenberg is also in the industry -- he is a famous stylist. The two work together. 
  • Lady Gaga's David Bowie Grammys moment, 2016
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    Gaga paid homage to David Bowie at the Grammys shortly after his death in 2016. Jacobs, who has long been very open about his sexuality, designed the look. 
  • Prabal Gurung's feminist T-shirts, 2017
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    Plus-size model Candice Huffine walked alongside a group of fellow models wearing feminist shirts at fashion week. Gurung, who is one of today's top designers, once called his story "the typical gay-designer story" in an interview with Elle. 
  • Plus-size models at Christian Siriano, 2017
    Peter White via Getty Images
    Christian Siriano is a trailblazer, a notion never so obvious as when he put a slew of gorgeous plus-size models in his show at fashion week. Siriano married his long-time boyfriend Brad Walsh in 2016.

