Epic Moments In Fashion That Wouldn't Have Existed Without The LGBTQ Community

Plainly stated, fashion as we know it today would not exist if not for the creativity and influence of people in the LGBTQ community. LGBTQ stylists, designers and fashion personalities alike make up the heart of the industry.

As a result, many of our very favorite moments in pop culture, film and even political happenings would simply have not been possible without the LGBTQ community’s contributions.

The history of fashion and its intersection with queerness goes far beyond this small sampling. The 25 moments we’re highlighting below, while iconic, just barely skim the surface.

Could you imagine living in a world without Madonna’s cone bra, debuted in 1990 and designed by Jean-Paul Gaultier? Or what about any single thing Sarah Jessica Parker wore as Carrie Bradshaw on “Sex and the City?”