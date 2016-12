Here Are 13 Of The Worst Anti-LGBTQ Villains Of 2016

The conservative "Clueless" star turned out to be, well, just plain clueless this year. While promoting her new book,in June, Dash took aim at Caitlyn Jenner for wanting to use the women’s restroom.“It’s tyranny by the minority,” Dash said referring to the political battle over trans rights . “Why do I have to suffer because you can’t decide what you wanna be that day? It’s your body! So, it’s your decision, right? We all make choices.”When it was pointed out that transgender people wouldn’t classify their gender identity as a “choice,” Dash wasn’t having it. “OK, then go [to the bathroom] in the bushes,” she fired back. “I don’t know what to tell you, but I’m not gonna put my child’s life at risk because you want to change a law. So that you can be comfortable with your beliefs — which means I have to change my beliefs and my rights? No.”