These 16 Great Videos Remind Us What It Meant To Be LGBTQ In 2016

The “ Queer Kid Stuff ” series takes different queer experiences and identities and puts them into terms that are easily digestible ― and entertaining ― for children. Transgender is a more difficult idea to put into easily translatable terms for kids, since it can mean so many different things to different people. But “Queer Kid Stuff” creator Lindsay Amer did a brilliant job of breaking it down in the Nov. 23 episode of the series.“Explaining what trans is to kids can be incredibly intimidating, but it is exceedingly necessary today with people like Laverne Cox, Janet Mock, and Caitlyn Jenner telling their stories and coming into the limelight,” Amer told The Huffington Post. “Kids are coming out as trans at very young ages, taking hormone blockers, and transitioning before puberty. I want to make sure kids are informed about trans topics so those struggling with their assignment early on can better understand, particularly when it involved gender dysphoria.”