With the final season of “Game of Thrones” somewhere on the horizon, everyone is on the edge of their seats to find out what happens. That’s everyone except for Liam Cunningham, anyway.

The actor, who was at New York Comic Con on Friday promoting his new show “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams,” told HuffPost that he’s had the Season 8 scripts since Thursday but hasn’t read through them. We asked why he hadn’t at least looked to see if he ― that is, Davos ― died or not.

That’s when the truth came out.

“I can’t open them. The fucking security level on them is too high,” Cunningham told HuffPost. He continued, “I have to get … back in Ireland and find out. Just because two-step authentication and lot of stuff.”

The actor seems to despise two-step authentication even more than Davos despises Melisandre. At least he’ll get to see the scripts soon enough. For everyone else, winter isn’t coming anytime soon.

“You have to think about these things logically,” Cunningham said. “We’re spending a lot longer. HBO, God bless them, they want this thing to go out as best as they could possibly make it, so we are taking a lot longer to shoot six episodes than we would take normally to shoot 10.”

The actor said there is a table read set for Sunday and Monday, with rehearsals the rest of the week, and then they begin shooting. But there’s still some scheduling to be worked out.

He added, “HBO isn’t tied down to a transmission date. They’re not locked into any of that stuff, so time will tell.”

Recent headlines suggest that the series could be back for its final season in 2019, but even that may be an ambitious call.

“It’ll take as long as it takes,” said Cunningham. “We want to deliver it as best [we can]. We got one shot at this to get this right.”