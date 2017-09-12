Don't Expect Liam Neeson To Star In Another 'Taken' Film Anytime Soon

Looks like Liam Neeson is ready to put his action movie days behind him.

In an interview with Sky News at the Toronto International Film Festival, the actor admitted that while studios are “still throwing serious money at me to do that stuff,” he’s not interested.

“I’m like: ‘Guys, I’m sixty-f**king-five.’ Audiences are eventually going to go: ‘Come on,’” he said. (But admit it, you’d probably watch “Taken 8” if Neeson was in it.)

The actor, whose role in the “Taken” franchise reached meme status, also told the outlet it was a “pure accident” that he ended up starring in so many thrillers and action-packed movies.

As Sky News notes, Neeson has starred in about a dozen action movies throughout his career, and he still has two that have yet to be released. So those who aren’t sick of watching the Irish actor kick ass and take names, all hope is not lost: The actor is set to appear in “Hard Powder” about a snowplow driver who “seeks revenge against the drug dealers he thinks killed his son” (sounds about right) and “The Commuter,” about a businessman who gets caught up in a criminal conspiracy.