Liberals, It's Time to Look at Ourselves in the Mirror

Last night I joined thousands at Trump Tower in New York to protest the atrocities that took place in Charlottesville over the weekend. I learned that us liberals and conservatives aren’t as different as we think. I just wish that were a good thing.

I was never really an activist until the current presidential administration took office. Since then, I’ve tried to be conscious about which protests I attend, which chants I engage in, and ultimately be thoughtful about what messages I stand behind. I recall standing under Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue a few days after the election amidst a sea of people chanting “New York hates you!” donning shirts and signs that celebrated love over hate - most notably ‘Love Trumps Hate’. It felt wrong. I didn’t chant, but I wasn’t concerned.

Overwhelmingly, my experience at gatherings like the Women’s March on Washington, or the protest of the travel ban in New York have been stamped in my timeline as formatively positive. I’ve met wonderful, kind, and passionate people spanning from first-time to seasoned activists. I never understood how these people (myself included) were perceived as deviant by the Right.

Last night, it clicked.

Off to the side of the main gathering near Trump Tower was a small group of Trump supporters. Lined by police within arms reach of one another, a sidewalk was barricaded so that the Trump supporters faced a group of protesters, likely quadruple in size. I squeezed my way to the front, elbows resting on the metal barricade that separated me from my ideological opposites.

Initially, there were some references to America being in the hands of God and how Trump had won so we needed to get over it. It wasn’t anything I hadn’t heard before.

The mood changed when a man, clad in ‘Trump 2020’ regalia, contorted his face, raised his voice and howled “Do you think you would win us in a civil war? We would crush you!” He proceeded to berate a teenage girl for not explaining to him why she had written ‘justice’ on her sign and called someone a “faggot” for chanting “Boo!” I asked him not to use that word and he assured me “I’m gay, it’s fine.” My palms met my face – we’re both gay.

The police, mirroring Moses parting turbulent seas, stood as both sides catapulted vulgar threats and insults while throwing their bodies around in uninhibited motions. While I heard things come from the Trump side like “You’re brainwashed” and “You pansies are all losers!” I was met with comments such as “At least I’m not a product of incest like your uneducated asses” from the side I was seemingly supporting. People walking through the divide tore signs out of Trump supporters’ hands and flipped each other off, all the while screaming at one another without pause. No one had come to listen.

My emotions around living in 2017 are without words. Angry, embarrassed, terrified, ashamed, introspective, come close. However, last night I had an unsettling and undeniable realization: the conservative media has just as much content to make us look bad as we do them.

I am firm in my beliefs: black lives matter, trans people are not a burden, Muslim people are at the backbone of America, nuclear war is not the answer, the list goes on. I’m no longer grounded in my confidence that we are giving the Right the ammo they need to listen to our point of view.

Consider this: I’m liberal and most of my news comes from sources that align with my beliefs. These sources are pushing for what they believe in and it’s easier to argue that the other side is wrong when they present a clip of someone at a Trump rally yelling “go back to where you came from” towards a minority group. The same is true about conservative media. Last night’s event taught me that the conservative media has ample resources to arm themselves with scenes of liberals threatening violence and rallying around hate, the very hostility we’re so passionate about ending.

I will continue to show up to rallies, think critically of the opinions I endorse in the heat of protest, and question how I might be contributing to the constraints our country faces. But now, I’m committed to supplying the conservative media not with snippets of the darkest sides of our own fight but with ears that are willing to listen. This includes sitting down with myself and my like-minded neighbors to gut check if we’re always qualified to disarm hate.

My ask is this: if we find ourselves in the face of someone whose opinions don’t match our own, we will remember that we’re speaking on behalf of a movement. We will think about what we’d want the Right to see and what concerns of ours we’d want them to hear. If we’re scared for our safety or that of others, by all means we will act accordingly. But in moments of peaceful protest, we will repeatedly remind ourselves that we could end up on the screens of the other side threatening the very hate we abhor.