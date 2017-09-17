Liberty from the other side: ISIS Recruits on Freedom

Three young people who attempted to join ISIS explain what freedom means to them.

Over the past two years, The Freedom Cards has added the voices of those who left the United States in hopes of joining ISIS. The Freedom Cards adds these thoughts to the thousands of others, from Elton John to Bishop Desmond Tutu, who have already participated in this landmark collaboration.

Adam Dandach

Adam Dandach was 22 years old when he was sentenced to 15 years in prison for attempting to join ISIS. Dandach was arrested while trying to fly to Syria on a commercial airline.

thefreedomcards.com

Freedom is the ability to exist humanely without fear of exploitation and oppression. Whether it be at the individual level, societal level or state level. Freedom is hindered by self-righteous hypocrites that plague the sincere strivers of humanity. - Adam “Al-Fadi” Dandach

Shannon Conley

Shannon Conley was 19 when arrested while trying to travel to the Middle East to join ISIS. She is currently serving a four year prison term.

thefreedomcards.com

Freedom is the ability to make choices in the absence of coercion. (A limit on freedom is necessary if one should like not to live alone all his/her life, of course.) - Shannon Conley

Abdurasul Juraboev

Abdurasul Juraboev was 24 when arrested in Brooklyn, days before he was scheduled to fly to Turkey. Juraboev is a citizen of Uzbekistan who is a permanent resident of the USA.

theFreedomCards.com