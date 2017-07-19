"License For Life ! " By Rev. Peter E. Bauer

Licenses are important, and they need to be maintained. Contemporary living requires that people need to have a driver’s license to operate a motor vehicle; you need a license to fish or hunt; and you need a license or permit to carry a gun.

Professional licenses are even more important. I have an advanced Social Worker license, Marriage and Family Therapist license, Licensed Chemical Dependency to name a few. These licenses require that thirty hours or more of continuing education are required every two years to maintain a license. States pass laws regarding professional licensure to protect the safety of the public from unscrupulous practice and potential injury and damage to patients.

Recently, some states have experienced budgetary adjustments and that has effected the quality of service license holders receive from licensure boards. Currently, I find myself waiting on the phone for maybe thirty minutes to speak to someone at the board to ask a question or to confirm that they have received something that I have mailed to them.

I always will send any correspondence to a professional licensure board certified mail. I always keep my receipts, and I always quote the certified mail number when I am speaking to a license board staff member.

Still, I find at times, that service from these boards is not up to par. First, these boards are notoriously understaffed and some states, including Texas, have floated the idea of creating hybrid boards composed of various disciplines “i.e. Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapist, Psychologists etc.” Somehow, the idea that a hybrid board would be more effective fails when you consider that existing boards cannot fulfill their mission because of meager staffing.

There is also the issue of funding for these boards. I have heard that one license board takes in an estimated $ 1.2 Million per year in fees and yet only has an operational budget of $540,000. , raising the question where does the remaining money go, into the general fund of the Lone Star state?

Why can’t legislatures see fit to adequately fund these professional boards if they truly desire to protect the public and guarantee the optimum delivery of professional practice in their state? You either do that or you face potential bad press when incidents of malpractice or accidents, including wrongful death, get published in the media.

As I said earlier, staying on top of maintaining your professional license, especially if you have several like I do, including from different states, is a time-consuming process. It’s also expensive; it’s not cheap to do this; but it is the price one pays to be a working professional in our present time.

What might be the license for life? What amount of continuing education hours (CEU’S) would you need in order to live a fulfilling life? Would you need CEU’s in bereavement counseling, hospitality, financial management, ethics or over-all manners regarding being a decent, considerate human being ?

When you die, will you find yourself in the afterlife thinking about “Oh, did I complete all of my CEU’s? “

What would a license for life look like? Would it be issued by a state or licensure board or a national instrumentality? What would the fees be? More importantly, where would the fees be going?

Licenses are important, but we need to extend license to do everything we can to help those who hold professional licenses to be able to maintain their licensure without undue stress and complication.

We owe it to our professionals, our citizens, our society.

Now, is my Basic Life Support BLS CPR certification current?