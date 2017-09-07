Liev Schreiber may play a tough guy on “Ray Donovan,” but his heart turned to mush Wednesday when he met some puppies affected by Hurricane Harvey. The actor was backstage at “Live With Kelly and Ryan” as he came upon the pooches, who were moved from a Texas shelter to make room for dogs displaced by the catastrophic storm, according to the show.

Schreiber figured they’d be great pets for his sons, Sasha and Kai. So he FaceTimed his ex, actress Naomi Watts, and their boys to adorably seal the deal in a clip you can watch above.

The actor then made his appearance onstage, telling hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that he had a “dust-up” with a producer who wanted one of his dogs.

Seacrest assured his guest that they would work out the conflict.

The exchange was all in good fun and for a good cause. Two pups in a tough spot found a loving home.