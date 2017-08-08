"Life By The Bay: Barb" - A Fictional Account Of Personal Experiences In San Francisco

Several times a month, local potheads made the trip to Golden Gate Park looking for the baby blue Volkswagen Bug. Covered front to back in multi-color, hand-painted flowers, it was hard to miss.

Every second and fourth Thursday, and Mondays of three day weekends, its attractive, petite Asian owner simply parked in front of Stow Lake Boathouse and waited. Among area stoners, Barb was known for fair prices and the best weed grown in Northern California.

“Barb” is the latest in author Pollo Del Mar’s semi-fictional series “Life By The Bay.” Set primarily in 1999, it chronicles nearly 20 years as a San Francisco resident.

"Jerry Garcia bought a joint from her once," Dazzle told Sheri one afternoon as the pair wandered down Polk Street arm-in-arm, "He said it knocked him on his ass!"

After meeting Sheri, though, the frequency with which the little car was seen about San Francisco increased dramatically. Rather than just coming to sell product she and her roommates harvested somewhere up north, Barb now made the trek several times weekly just to hang out.

Seeing Barb was one of the few highlights in an existence that, after only a month, Sheri already found monotonous, often bleak and almost always exhausting. The joy she felt around her new friend was so strong, not even Deb's ongoing insistence some furtive lesbian ulterior motive was at work could dampen it.

Barb's visits, in fact, proved to be something the entire crew anticipated. She would often bring homegrown goodies to share, which for teens barely scraping by, was like Christmas. Deb, noticeably, was the least enthusiastic -- though it never stopped her from joining the girls for a smoke or taking one of Barb's delicious desserts made with marijuana butter.

One afternoon, when the two had known each other barely a month, Barb dragged Sheri off to buy her lunch in The Lower Haight. After, they retired to a sunny patch of Alamo Square Park overlooking the Painted Ladies to smoke and talk.

Sitting cross-legged opposite Sheri, with one hand, Barb swept long, dark bangs out of her face. She took the blonde girl's hand with the other.

“I’ve got a crazy idea,” Barb announced.

“I’m not a lesbian!” Sheri blurted without even thinking.

Barb’s eyes widened with surprise and she released her grip. Sheri felt her the older teen's eyes on her, tearing at her soul.

“What?”

“I’m so sorry, Barb,” Sheri said, rather heartbroken by the exchange. “I like you -- I really do -- but I’m not a lesbian.”

“You think I’m a lesbian?” Barb asked, trying not to burst into laughter.

“Well, Deb said…”

“I don’t give a fuck what Deb said,” the Asian woman told her, frustration obvious in her voice.

“She's just jealous," Barb said to Sheri, "She's mad that you and I are friends -- and that I won't fuck around with her because I am not a lesbian.”

Sheri's expression was one of extreme confusion. Between naïveté and being extremely high, she looked perplexed.

"I'm not a fucking lesbian, OK?" Barb repeated.

Unable to control herself any longer, Barb fell into grass in peels of high-pitched squealing. Finally, a relieved Sheri did the same. Several minutes later, once both were able to regain their composure, Barb rolled over to again face her friend.

"So now that we're all clear that we're not lesbians, can I tell you my crazy idea?" Barb asked. "Please?!"

Sheri nodded sheepishly.

“I’ve been thinking you should come to Marin and live with me,” she said. “My friends and I share this great houseboat, with plenty of room for you, and you’ll be much safer with us. I can even get you a job.”

“You can?” Sheri gasped. "Are you even serious right now?!"

Barb nodded her head, smiling.

"I don't like saying this, but you're not like those other kids," she stated. "All the shit they do to get by doesn't seem to even bother them, but you..."

"I hate it," Sheri confessed.

"I know, and every time I leave to go home, I worry sick about you!" Barb said, grasping Sheri's hand again. "So what do you say?"

Sheri barely even paused to think. The offer seemed almost too good to be true, and she was sure that was written all over her face. Barb yelped with excitement, and they embraced.

A couple hours and a ten-mile drive later, Sheri laid eyes on the battered red houseboat for the very first time. In her 15-year-old mind, it was the most amazing thing she’d ever seen.

“You live here?” she asked. “You want me to live here?”

Barb nodded and smiled. Without warning, Sheri threw thin arms around the shorter woman, hugging her tightly.

“I can’t believe this,” she said joyously, her exuberance almost crushing Barb. “You’re the best friend I’ve ever had!”

“We’ll always be friends,” Barb said, squeezing her tight. Then in her ear, she whispered. “And, as my best friend, you should know...I’m bi.”

Sheri was roused from long-forgotten times -- days she had often tried to push from her head completely or shroud in marijuana smoke -- by a gentle nudge from within the stuffy confines of her pick-up. The huge engine idled loudly beneath the rust-stained, cream-colored hood.

She had been so deep in thought, transported back 17 years and easily half her current body mass, it took a moment for her mind to return to reality. The memories were so vivid, she had completely forgotten where she was.

"Sheri!" her roommate Ryan said from the passenger's seat, touching her arm more vigorously to get her attention, "That guy just called your name."

"What?" she asked, somewhat dazed.

"The guy on the boat," Ryan repeated, gesturing out the window. "He called your name. Do you know him?"

"Sheri?" The man called out again from the deck of the tumbledown crimson relic. "That's you, isn't it?"

There was no mistaking the voice, and she didn't dare look. Even still, Ryan saw the color involuntarily drain from her face.

Sheri already knew every detail of the rugged, caramel face, with the exception of any lines that might have appeared in the last half-decade or so. She'd literally counted the lashes around those warm, brown eyes where too often she had felt like she might drown.

Without turning her head, she reached down instinctively and threw the gear into reverse. The tires squalled -- as did Ryan -- as she laid a heavy foot on the gas.

Several hundred feet later, her terrified passenger clinging to the door with one hand, the other braced against the dash, Sheri made a hasty U-turn. Ryan and she were both visibly shaking, for entirely different reasons, as the pick-up sped back toward the highway.

"What the fuck just happened?" Ryan asked, his voice quivering, knuckles white from holding onto the door door handle so tightly. "You could have killed us!"

"I don't know what I was thinking going back there," Sheri said, her voice catching in her throat.

"I'm really sorry, Ryan -- really I am," she went on, never taking her eyes of the road ahead. "I... I didn't mean to scare you, but we had to go."

"Well, you scared the living shit out of me!" he said rather tersely as fear turned to anger.

Though his heart was still pounding so hard it seemed entirely possible it might burst out of his chest, Ryan regretted his tone almost immediately. Hot tears began to roll down Sheri's plump, red cheeks.

"Who the hell was that guy?" he asked.

"That was Julio," she all-but-whispered, the salty droplets coming more quickly now, stinging her face. "My ex-husband."

