"Life By The Bay: Danny's" - A Fictional Account Of Personal Experiences In San Francisco

Shortly before 1am, Ryan's Jeep pulled up in front of the Fillmore Center. The middle of the night certainly wasn't a "traditional" time for a first date, Ryan was aware. But given their respectively unusual schedules, Art and he decided grabbing a bite to eat after work was the best bet.

What was about to happen was either going to be very exciting or catastrophic, and Ryan wasn’t sure which. His heart raced as he waited for his initial face-to-face glimpse of the actor with whom he had been talking online for nearly three weeks. Finally the high-rise apartment building's entrance parted, and a handsome man in black hoodie and jeans stepped out.

Art waved happily as Ryan leaned over to swing open the door. As he slid into the passenger's seat, he asked: "Do I look like my pictures?"

"I already knew what you looked like," Ryan reminded him. "I saw you onstage -- remember? The real question is: Do I look like what you expected?"

Art paused, examining Ryan as the overhead streetlights streamed through the windshield. Short-cropped, sandy blond hair, blue eyes, slightly scruffy. Ryan was fairly certain his photos represented him well enough, but he was still tense. Art only shrugged.

“You’ll do,” he said, playfully.

"So this is a go?” Ryan asked. “You don't wanna run back inside? You're not afraid I'm crazy or dangerous?"

"You could be both," Art said, smiling. "But I’m starving, so we're good for now. Let's get some food!"

Finding a 24-hour restaurant wasn't as easy as either had imagined. Aside from Orphan Andy's, which both wanted to avoid because the diner was in the epicenter of The Castro, neither knew the area that well.

They spent the next hour driving in circles looking for an out-of-the-way place to eat and talk. Meanwhile, conversation inside the car never hit a lull.

Art was amidst sharing his previous horror stories of meeting "admirers" on the road when Ryan spotted an open location on Mission near 8th Street. A shabby "King Burger" sign was lit in the front windows, illuminating hand-written signs promoting weekly specials.

"What about this place?" Ryan asked. When Art agreed, he guided the Jeep into a parking lot behind the diner.

"It feels kind of sketchy, don't you think?" Art asked as they prepared to go in. Indeed, Ryan had already been thinking the same. He instinctively felt uncomfortable with the dimly lit area.

A camper trailer was parked in one corner of the lot. Covered in colorful graffiti, including "PEACE" written in shaky, pink spray paint, a light flickered inside as if someone might live there.

Several shopping carts stacked high with garbage -- or perhaps someone's valuables -- stood nearby. Adjacent to the restaurant's open kitchen door was a dumpster, it's lid ajar. Empty boxes overflowed from it.

"I don't think this is..."

Suddenly Ryan shrieked, grabbing his date’s arm, which caused Art to also jump with fear. A scraggly gray rat the size of a scrawny possum emerged from the trash near the base of the green receptacle. From head to tail, it was easily over a foot long, its bloated belly as thick as a man's forearm .

"Oh, helllllllll no!" said Art, quickly slamming the lock down on the door as a second, slightly less imposing rodent, greeted the first.

"Let's get the fuck out of here,” he said shakily. “I know a Denny's over by me.”

Twenty minutes later, they were still laughing in disbelief about their encounter and Ryan’s story about a bizarre phone interview he had when looking for housing. When the pair walked into the Japantown restaurant Art suggested, it looked frozen in time.

Dusty silk plants lined the tops of partitions dividing the space into several seating areas. Booths were poorly aged, many with obvious rips in the vinyl seats. Not the best, they agreed, but at least no unwanted four-legged visitors were visible. An Asian waiter showed them to a table, where they took seats opposite one another.

“Do you know what you want?” Art finally asked, breaking a suddenly uncomfortable silence. Ryan smirked.

“I think so,” he said coyly, admiring his strong features, large eyes and dark skin. Art was just as appealing off-stage as on.

Truth was, he’d scarcely glanced at the menu. As it turned out, the restaurant was Danny’s -- not Denny's -- though it clearly had the same food options and someone had painstakingly handwritten an "A" over every mention of the previous franchise's name.

Once their order was placed, both men seemed to struggle to find chit-chat. Finally, Art placed his hands palms down on the table and leaned forward with a sigh.

“OK, I have to be honest about something,” he said.

Without wanting to, Ryan was sure he grimaced. His heart thumped so loudly in his chest, he was sure Art could hear it.

“If you’re not into this, it’s ok,” he blurted. “I totally understa…”

“No, it’s not that at all,” Art said, cutting him off. “Remember earlier when you asked if you look like your pictures?”

Ryan nodded meekly. He waited until now to drop this bomb on him?

“Well, you don't," Art confessed. "I actually think you're much more attractive in person."

“What?”

“You’re adorable, Ryan,” Art reiterated. “Really adorable.”

It took a moment for the compliment to set in. Finally Ryan leaned back in the lumpy green booth with a deep breath.

“Oh, thank God," Ryan said, a wave of relief washing over him. “I was afraid you were going to say you have a boyfriend!”

