"Life By The Bay: The Chaser" - A Fictional Account Of Personal Experiences In San Francisco

Ryan quietly picked at a knot in the brown, woven upholstery of the commercial-grade couch which clearly came with the fully-furnished rental. As Art loudly put away dishes in the adjacent kitchen, he surveyed his surroundings.

A few feet to his right was the bed, black sheets rumpled as if recently napped in. On the coffee glass table in front of him, a pile of fashion magazines and a Playbill with RENT! emblazoned on front slid gently to rest against an open script and Macintosh Powerbook.

“Do you want a beer?” Art’s rich voice asked from the behind him.

A low wall allowed wide, dark eyes to look out across the sink, past a dining table cluttered with books and paperwork to Ryan seated on the sofa. Though he had cut way back on his drinking after arriving in San Francisco, Ryan agreed. Surely that would calm his writhing nerves.

Though this was their fourth “date,” it was his first time alone with Art. The first few outings together were spent in public, either for late night dinners or drives around The City. During a 3am trip to Coit Tower and another, similarly late adventure to the foot of the Golden Gate Bridge, there had been little more than occasional hand-holding.

However, equally exhausting weekends — Ryan’s spent partying with his crazy friend and coworker Gene Lowells, Art’s performing — necessitated a quiet evening in. Together, they decided to watch TV at the latter’s apartment.

“If you’re comfortable doing that?” Art asked.

“Of course I am,” Ryan lied over the phone. Art wasn’t the only actor in this budding relationship, he thought.

The truth was, even though he was a fantastic guy, and their conversations never lulled, Ryan still felt uneasy around Art. He recognized this stemmed more from his own self-doubt than anything the other man had done.

Indeed, Art had been more than wonderful and, by all accounts, seemed as excited as Ryan whenever they met. At any moment, though, the recent Midwestern transplant expected the dynamics to change.

Beneath his confident facade was insecurity he scarcely kept at bay. At some level, Ryan always — mores so when it came to dating than any other time — felt like a “fraud.”

After all, Art was a handsome, successful Broadway actor only in town for a few months. Eight times a week he took the stage as “Benny,” one of the leads in Ryan’s favorite musical. With his TV-ready looks and muscular dancer’s build, surely he could have his pick of guys.

Why me? Ryan wondered as Art handed him the beer and dropped down on the cushion next to him. Guys like me do not get the ‘leading man.’

That wasn’t exactly true, of course. At six-feet-tall and 185 lbs., with short-cropped sandy hair, square jaw and sparkling blue eyes, Ryan was considered attractive by plenty. And, quite often, he believed (or wanted to!) when told as much. Still, it was hard for him to see himself as others did.

Ryan grew up a plump — and, on occasion, downright fat — kid. As far back as elementary school, when he had friends at all, he played the quirky, comedic wingman.

In Junior High, one of the few times Ryan remembered being close to a classmate, he fought back jealousy when his 7th grade best friend Bobby started dating a pom pom girl. By the next year, their Saturday nights watching wrestling and playing Risk evaporated as his buddy attended parties and events to which he was not invited.

After college, when he came out, it seemed history repeated itself. Though he was well-liked and always included, Ryan could not count the number of nights he would hit the local bars with his gay bestie, Dink, and leave in frustration. A turning point came in Summer 1997.

“You’re absolutely hilarious,” an attractive man told Ryan. “Whenever I see you, it makes me so happy.”

“Yeah, I feel the same way,” he replied. Music blaring through the basement bar made the perfect excuse to inch closer, until the men’s shoulders touched.

After several shared cocktails, Ryan was certain his signals had finally been received! The previous hour was only the latest in literally weeks of flirtation obvious even in his semi-clueless mind.

“No, really, I love seeing you!” his crush said, smiling. “So I wanted to ask you something…”

Ryan held his breath in anticipation. He dared not exhale for fear the slightest atmospheric change might somehow alter the course of events for which he had waited months.

“I hope this isn’t inappropriate,” the young man said, looking directly into Ryan’s eyes. “But… Is Dink single?”

Ryan did not handle the situation well. Tears sprang to his drunken eyes as anger choked him.

“Why don’t you fucking ask him?!” Ryan blurted, loud enough to stop a group playing pool at a nearby table.

“He and his boyfriend are probably sucking someone’s dick in the bathroom right now!” Ryan continued, not caring that the entire bar was now listening. “Knock on the third stall, and see if you can join them!”

Varying reports say several drinks were spilled when Ryan scooped up his sleeveless denim shirt to storm out, but he denied that entirely. What he could not deny was the significantly hurt feelings of all parties involved.

“Do you know how humiliated I was when I heard about that?” Dink moaned several days later, his boyish face twisted into a pout. “That’s all anyone was talking about!”

“I’m sorry,” Ryan said only half-heartedly. “I didn’t mean to embarrass you.”

“Well you did!” he said. “It’s not my fault he doesn’t like you. Now he think I’m a total whore!”

“It’s not my fault” was one of Dink’s favorite excuses, and it always rubbed Ryan wrong. Any shred of remorse disappeared immediately.

“Well, what were you doing when I said it?” Ryan asked pointedly. Dink’s expression was so guilty, he might as well have reached up and wiped his mouth.

And, with that, the subject was dropped.

Either way, Ryan swore then and there to never again be a “sidekick” — and he stuck to that promise. From that point on, he flew solo.

Several months later, in October, he agreed to meet a regular from the Detroit area AOL chatrooms at that same nightclub. Entering the bar, he saw a handsome stranger chatting with the always-friendly doorman. The men made eye contact.

“What do you know about that guy?” Ryan was certain he heard him ask as he made his way into the darkened interior.

A quick survey of the premises determined the dancefloor was empty and downstairs bar — site of the now-infamous Dink incident — closed. Ryan made his way back toward the front. The dark-haired man he noticed coming in was still there.

Again, they made eye-contact. When it became obvious he was going to say something, a wave of trepidation washed over Ryan. He immediately turned away from the interaction, looping back around the oval bar instead.

He made a beeline toward the payphone adjacent to the restrooms, directly beneath the DJ booth. He felt relief as he closed the door and fished a quarter from his bright red, Guess? shorts. He dialed his friend’s number, but there was no answer.

After leaving a message on his recorder, Ryan opened the door of the enclosure to find the stranger waiting. His flannel Structure shirt, thin jacket and tight denim jeans accented a muscular physique. He wore the work books so in-fashion at the time with a Detroit Lions baseball cap pulled down over a George Michael-inspired Caesar cut.

“You heard me ask Joe at the door about you when you came in,” he almost accused, flashing a jagged smile.

Ryan felt incredibly uncomfortable, both because he was basically trapped in the phone booth and unsure how to respond. He had to admit, though, the man was extremely attractive.

“I did,” he replied, “Well, I thought I did.”

“I hoped you would,” his admirer said. He sounded a little intoxicated, but Ryan didn’t mind. He was saying all the right things so far. “You’re very good looking!”

Thank God it was dark in the bar. Otherwise, Ryan was certain, anyone watching would have seen him blush. Finally! A guy was flirting with him!

“Thank you,” he managed. “So are you.”

“And you’re totally my type,” the guy continued. Then, leaning in so close Ryan could smell the liquor on his breath, he whispered: “In case you can’t tell, I’m a chaser.”

On one hand, Ryan was beyond flattered to recognize the man’s interest. On the other, he was also quite confused. What the…?

He stared blankly at his suitor for a moment, eyes wide with curiosity, waiting for an explanation. None came.

“I don’t think I understand,” he finally said after a split-second’s silence — which, at least in his mind, stretched for an eternity. “What do you chase?”

The man burst into laughter.

“Oh, now you’re just being funny,” he said, playfully slapping Ryan’s beefy shoulder. “I’m a chubby chaser, of course!”

By the time his acquaintance from AOL finally arrived at the bar, Ryan was already home, locked in the bathroom. Staring at all 242 lbs. of his pudgy, naked body in the mirror, tears streamed down his face.

“The Chaser” is the 24th installment of “Life By The Bay,” a semi-fictional anthology documenting Pollo Del Mar’s nearly 20 years as a San Francisco resident. “Pollo Del Mar” is the pen name of author and journalist Paul E. Pratt.