"Life By The Bay: The Pornographer" - A Fictional Account Of Personal Experiences In San Francisco

Day or night, The Castro was abuzz with activity. Whether lesbians walking hand-in-hand, gay men sunning midday on the steps of a local "Country Club" or cruising the bushes of Collingwood Park after the bars closed, there was never a dull moment.

It was culture shock for Ryan. In Detroit, there were no video stores with six-foot-tall photos of gay porn or fire hydrant-sized, carved wooden penises on display in windows.

“The Pornographer” is the 25th installment in author Pollo Del Mar’s “Life By The Bay,” a semi-fictional account of San Francisco circa 1999.

At home, regardless of how open individuals were, the gay world as a whole was rather small and decidedly segregated. There were very few retail locations specific to the community; even the handful of bars only opened after dark. And there was certainly no such thing as public displays of affection!

Almost daily, Ryan made the trek from Ortega & 23rd Avenues to The Gayborhood. He packed a change of clothes in the Jeep and spent afternoons perusing local businesses and people watching before work.

During his first weeks in San Francisco, Ryan met many people -- and had amassed a collection of phone numbers -- but few of the new acquaintances returned calls. His only friends thus far were his coworker Gene Lowells and Art Ringold, the visiting actor he had gone out with several times.

"Why is it so hard to meet people in this city?" Ryan lamented to Gene during one of their weekend excursions to SOMA. "I swear, if it weren't for you, I wouldn't have anyone to hang out with at all."

"Geez, thanks, Ryan Prentiss!" said Gene, firing off a side eye as he took a gulp of Rolling Rock. Feet away, two men groped each other without anyone so much as raising an eyebrow. "You really know how to make a girl feel special!"

"I didn't mean it like that! I meant..."

"I know what you meant, Queen," Gene said. "Welcome to the West Coast, Land of Flakes!"

Though the area was alive with personalities, Ryan's favorite Castro staple was a beefy platinum blonde often found at the corner of Castro & 18th Streets. Almost like clockwork, the strapping fellow in a pink leotard, matching tutu and black combat boots perched atop a telephone box just outside Fox Cameras.

On cooler afternoons, a boa of bright pink feathers mingled with tufts of dark curls covering his chest. Sunny days called for a petite, white and magenta parasol marked with Asian lettering. He waved at passers-by and would occasionally catcall particularly attractive men.

Ryan often wondered what the colorful character’s story was. How did he arrive in the Bay Area — and from where? More importantly, what allowed the feminine behemoth to spend long hours each day on display like the gayest peacock?

In early June, after enjoying Firecracker Pork at Fuzio's, Ryan received a playful wink as he passed the preening queen on his way to Rock Hard. Something about the store, which specialized in erotic art (particularly phalluses of every size), amused him.

He giggled to think how the uptight masses outside San Francisco might respond to a dinner party featuring the equivalent to a granite dildo as a centerpiece. "It's art, Grandma!" he imagined saying.

Next door to Rock Hard was Phantom, where tourists quietly purchased everything from nipple clamps and sex toys to the latest XXX video releases. Ryan was shuffling through a stack of clearance titles when a voice startled him.

“I recommend COLT.”

Ryan looked up directly into a strong, masculine face. Neatly groomed, dark hair – both on his head and beard -- was marked by handsome streaks of silver. The stranger flashed a brilliant, even smile. Cobalt blue eyes only broke contact with Ryan's long enough to glance down at the video in his hands.

The recent transplant flushed. As if caught doing something he shouldn't, Black Bolts & White Nuts audibly dropped back onto the shelf.

"I... I don't think I understood what you said?" Ryan sputtered, unnerved by the intensity of the man's gaze.

"I said you should watch COLT Videos," he repeated. Ryan noticed muscles ripple under his pale yellow Polo shirt as he said it. "They have the hottest models."

"Oh, I don't know much about porn really," he said shyly. "To be honest, I don't watch it. I was...Uhm, just..."

The man spared him further flailing by seamlessly changing the subject. Ryan was certain he heard his sigh of relief.

"Are you new to town or just visiting?" he asked.

Did he have a sign on his head that said, "Just arrived. Utterly clueless,” Ryan wondered? As if detecting the confusion, the stranger's grin broadened.

"If you were from around here, I'm sure I would recognize you," he explained.

"Ahh... I just moved here," Ryan shared. “A little over four weeks ago.”

"Congratulations – and welcome," the preppy man said, extending his hand. "I'm Stephen."

"Nice to meet you. I'm Ryan," he replied. As they shook hands, he made a mental note that it was pronounced with an "F." "So, Stephen, do you recognize every guy in The Castro?"

"Not all, but most," Stephen said, holding his grip just a little longer than Ryan found comfortable. "I've been here almost 20 years -- probably since I was your age -- and I would definitely remember meeting you."

"You would?"

"Yes, definitely," Stephen said, smiling again. "You have a very...specific...look."

I do? Ryan thought. Cargo shorts, a baseball cap, his favorite yellow soccer shirt and flip-flops didn't seem very specific. He'd seen countless guys in the area wearing exactly the same. And he didn’t think he looked much different than the majority of blond, blue-eyed Caucasians in the neighborhood.

"And what look is that, exactly?" he decided to ask. "Corn fed?"

Whether it was the question, his expression or a combination of the two, Stephen erupted in laughter. Ryan's tension and uneasiness continued to grow, but he suppressed it with a smile.

"I guess that was a stupid question."

"Actually, it wasn't," Stephen said. “In fact, you were pretty much spot-on -- but I meant something a little more specific."

"What exactly did you mean then?" Ryan queried.

"You definitely look like a nice, corn-fed Midwestern boy, which is a very good thing in my industry," Stephen said, "But what I meant -- and please don't take this the wrong way -- is you have a face that's perfect for a porn cover."

To Ryan, it was as if the entire world stopped. Surely he must have misunderstood yet again.

"Excuse me?"

"You would look great on a poster or box cover," Stephen reiterated. "Guys everywhere would jack off to that face. I would.”

Though Stephen’s eyes twinkled ever-so-slightly, Ryan’s expression was undoubtedly one of horror. Who says that to a total stranger? Stephen simply met him with the same, wide smile.

"Have you ever considered it?" he asked.

"Are you trying to pick me up?" Ryan snapped. “Because this is not the way!”

Again Stephen laughed. This time, it irritated Ryan.

"You're handsome and all, but this is just fucking awkward," Ryan said, taking a step toward the door, "It was nice meeting you, Stephen, but..."

"Stop," Stephen said, catching Ryan's bicep as he passed. "I'm not trying to 'pick you up' -- necessarily. I'm trying to recruit you."

"Recruit me?" Ryan asked, "For what?"

The situation was becoming more confusing the longer the exchange continued, but Ryan was unquestionably intrigued.

“To do porn, of course,” Stephen said. “It’s what I do.”

Ryan had never been able to mask his thoughts. Whatever went through his mind was immediately evident in his expression. He couldn’t possibly imagine what his face was saying at that moment.

“You do porn – or you recruit porn stars?"

"Yes,” Stephen said flatly, apparently answering both questions at once. “But not just 'porn stars’; I’ve recruited some of the biggest names in the business."

He paused, smiling again at Ryan. He showed only a hint of being perplexed by his prospect’s mortified façade, then continued.

"I'd name some of the men I helped discover, but you already said you don't know much about the industry," he went on. "But take my word for it: They are superstars."

"And what does that have to do with me?” Ryan asked.

He became painfully aware the middle-aged man behind the counter was making no effort whatsoever to disguise how intently he was listening to the conversation. Even if Stephen noticed, he was unfazed.

"You have the look," Stephen said. “I see your potential.”

"You said I have the face,” Ryan argued, "But I don't have the body -- or the self-esteem."

"Well, the body is easy to get. That's what steroids are for,” Stephen said, "And I’m sure a hit video or two would do wonders for your self-esteem."

The whole exchange made Ryan's head swim. Was this really happening? A month in town, and a stranger was trying to convince him to do porn? This would never happen anywhere else, he had to believe.

"I can’t," he said said emphatically, "I couldn’t! I would die if my mom found out."

“And how would she know?” Stephen scoffed. "These are movies people enjoy in the privacy of their own homes. I'm sure your mom doesn’t make a practice of buying gay porn, right?"

"Obviously not," Ryan said. "But..."

He paused, the idea of becoming some kind of sex symbol played in his mind. It seemed Stephen smelled blood in the water.

"No pressure; just think about it," he urged. Squeezing his wallet from the back pocket of tight Levi's, Stephen retrieved a business card. "Here's my number. Call me if you change your mind."

With that, he pressed the card into Ryan's hesitant palm, nodded to the clerk and walked out. As he disappeared from view, the guy running the cash register beamed.

“Wow!" he said, his tired, pock-marked face lighting up. “Lucky you!”

"Do you know him?" Ryan asked.

“Know him?!” the cashier asked, incredulously. “I rubbed one out to his pictures in magazines every damn day when I was a kid. He’s a legend!”

”He is?” Ryan asked, shocked. There was always something new to learn!

"Hell yes!" the employee said, a goofy grin on his face. “Every now and then, he still does ‘daddy porn’ — I’m a big fan of that, too — but these days he mostly just scouts new guys.”

In Ryan’s hand, the business card felt unexpectedly hot. Looking down, he studied it. In large block letters, it read:

Stephen English / Talent Manager, COLT Studio Group

“Dude,” the cashier all-but-pleaded. “Call him!”

Read “Life By The Bay” Installment 1: “And So It Begins.”

“The Pornographer” is the 25th installment of “Life By The Bay,” a semi-fictional anthology documenting Pollo Del Mar’s nearly 20 years as a San Francisco resident. “Pollo Del Mar” is the pen name of author and journalist Paul E. Pratt.