"Life By The Bay: The Pornographer, Part 2" - A Fictional Account Of Personal Experiences In San Francisco

To Ryan, it seemed the entire world shifted into slow motion. Though other patrons of the Castro District adult novelty store Phantom continued perusing the selection of leather and dildos unabated, he stared at the handsome 40-something man in front of him. Surely he must have misunderstood Stephen yet again.

"Excuse me?" he asked.

“The Pornographer, Part 2” is the 26th installment in author Pollo Del Mar’s “Life By The Bay,” a semi-fictional account of San Francisco circa 1999.

"I said you would look great on a porn poster or box cover," Stephen restated. His tone and smile – somehow both charming and slightly ribald – told Ryan he was entirely serious.

"Guys everywhere would jack off to that face,” he said for emphasis. “I would.”

Though Stephen’s piercing eyes twinkled ever-so-slightly, Ryan’s expression was undoubtedly one of horror. His delicate Midwestern sensibilities were entirely derailed by the unexpected turn of conversation.

Who says that to a total stranger? he wondered, dumbstruck in the moment. Stephen simply met him with the same, wide and unwavering smile.

"Have you ever considered it?" he asked.

"Are you trying to pick me up or something?" Ryan snapped. “Because this is not the way!”

Again Stephen laughed, deep and loud, raking a strong hand through salt-and-pepper hair. It irritated Ryan.

"You're handsome and all, but this is just fucking awkward," Ryan said, taking a step toward the door, "It was nice meeting you, Stephen, but..."

"Wait!" Stephen commanded, catching Ryan's bicep as he passed. "I'm not trying to 'pick you up' – necessarily – or offend you. I'm trying to recruit you."

The situation was increasingly confusing as the exchange continued. While something inside screamed for Ryan to leave, an undeniable curiosity was now awakened. He locked eyes with Stephen, challenging for control.

"Recruit me?" Ryan asked, "For what?"

“To do porn, of course,” Stephen said. “That’s what I do.”

Ryan had never been able to mask his thoughts. Whatever went through his mind was immediately evident in his expression. He couldn’t possibly imagine the message his face sent the stranger at that moment.

“You do porn – or you recruit porn stars?"

"Yes,” Stephen said flatly, seemingly answering both questions at once. “But not just 'porn stars’; I’ve recruited some of the biggest names in the business."

He paused, smiling again at Ryan. His demeanor scarcely hinted at how perplexed he actually was by his prospect’s mortified façade. Then he continued.

"I'd name some of the men I helped discover, but you already said you don't know much about the industry," he said, taking a more matter-of-fact tone. "But I promise you: They are superstars."

"And what does that have to do with me?” Ryan asked, his eyes burning into him.

He became painfully aware the middle-aged man behind the counter was making no effort whatsoever to disguise how intently he was listening to the conversation. Even if Stephen did notice a third-party hanging on their every syllable, he was unfazed.

"You have the look," he said, softening. “After all these years, I know it when I see it. You have potential, Ryan.”

Despite being quite the contrary, at least in this man’s insanely blue eyes, Ryan apparently looked like a marketable fucking machine. He didn’t know whether to be offended or flattered. He chose self-effacing.

"You said I have the face,” Ryan argued, "Sorry to disappoint, but I don't have the body -- or the self-esteem."

"Well, the body is easy to get; that's what steroids are for,” Stephen said, punctuating the statement by making his pecs bounce.

"And I’m sure a hit video or two would do wonders for your self-esteem,” he declared. “They did for mine.”

The whole exchange made Ryan's head swim. Was this really happening? A month in town, and a total stranger was trying to convince him to do porn? This would never happen anywhere else, he had to believe.

It felt like some X-rated Cinderella story in the making. He wondered how many other young men Stephen fed these same lines to – and how many took the bait?

"I can’t," Ryan said emphatically, "I couldn’t! I would die if my mom found out."

“And how would she know?” Stephen scoffed. "These are movies adults enjoy in the privacy of their own homes. I'm sure your mom doesn’t make a practice of buying gay porn, right?"

"Obviously not," Ryan said. "But..."

Admittedly, the idea had its appeal. Nobody would ever believe that robust, nondescript kid from a small town in Florida – the one with thick glasses and a greasy mullet – had become some kind of sex symbol. To Stephen, the hesitation was smell blood in the water.

"No pressure; just think about it," he urged. Squeezing his wallet from the back pocket of Levi's which exaggerated his already muscular build, Stephen retrieved a business card. "Here's my number."

His grin took on a lewd overtone.

“Call me if you change your mind,” he said. “Or just call me to call me. I’m good with whichever you decide.”

With that, he pressed the card into Ryan's hesitant palm, nodded to the clerk and walked out. As they both watched, just before he disappeared from view, Stephen looked back over his shoulder and winked.

“No fucking way!" the guy running the cash register said, his tired, pock-marked face beaming. “Lucky you!”

"Do you know him?" Ryan asked.

“Know him?!” the cashier asked, incredulously. “I rubbed one out to his pictures in magazines every damn day when I was a kid. He’s a legend!”

”He is?” Ryan asked, shocked. There was always something new to learn -- especially as someone who knew nothing about pornography, it seemed.

"Hell yes!" the employee said. “Every now and then, he still does a movie — I’m a big fan of his ‘daddy porn,’ too — but these days he mostly just scouts new guys.”

“So he was serious?”

The local nodded his head vigorously, a goofy grin on his face.

In Ryan’s hand, the business card felt unexpectedly hot. Looking down, he studied it. In large block letters, it read:

Stephen English / Talent Manager, COLT Studio Group

“Dude,” the cashier basically pleaded. “Call him!”

