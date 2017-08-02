"Life By The Bay: The Runaways, Part 1" - A Fictional Account Of Personal Experiences In San Francisco

The ramshackle red houseboat rocked ever so slightly on the waves of the Bay as Sheri stared at it from behind the steering wheel of her beat up Chevy pickup. She knew that to Ryan, next to her in the passenger's seat, it was little more than a rundown relic. To her, it was years of memories and the first time in her life she had ever really felt "safe."

Set in 1999, “The Runaways - Part 1” is the latest installment in author Pollo Del Mar’s ongoing, semi-fictional account of nearly 20 years of personal experiences as a San Francisco resident.

The streets of San Francisco are difficult -- especially for a 15-year-old. Why a pretty, blonde from the affluent Orange County suburbs chose that life baffled many of The City's forgotten youth with whom she connected in those early days, mostly kids from across the country seeking solace in San Francisco after being cast out by their families for being queer.

For Sheri, though, it didn't feel like a choice at all. Leaving her outwardly comfortable upbringing as the only child of a successful, controlling, (often) single mother was the first taste of freedom she had known.

Lynette Crenshaw was, if nothing else, a solid "provider." Born to German immigrants who made a meager living as factory workers until their deaths, she was a former regional beauty queen who moved west in hopes of becoming an actress.

She opted instead to marry well and give birth young. Sherilyn Marie Crenshaw was born August 14, 1968 -- just seven months after her parents' hurried wedding -- in Pasadena, CA.

Sheri always suspected she was conceived purposely, without her father's consent, as her mother's means of landing a wealthy, older husband. That ended abruptly when Matthew Crenshaw drowned in the family swimming pool less than a year later.

Fortunately, a life insurance policy left his young wife and infant daughter quite comfortable. Lynette used the money to get licensed and begin her real estate career.

Soon her charm and good looks led to a sound income of her own...and two additional, short-lived marriages. Lynette never let Sheri forget their livelihood hinged on "selling the idea of happiness" as much as houses -- and every element of their home life needed to reflect that.

From an early age, the reluctant, awkward child was enrolled in dance and music classes, the Girl Scouts and even forced into two years of grade school cheerleading. She hated it all, and underwhelming achievements in each only reinforced a sense of failure.

That mattered little to Lynette. To her, they were a networking goldmine.

The bright-eyed child was also a second chance for Lynette’s Hollywood aspirations. Even before she could walk, she carted Sheri to auditions and pageants.

Though those only resulted in a Gerber commercial cameo and second runner-up sash at the 1970 "Baby Pasadena Rose Festival," stress and her mother's incessant drive for perfection did give the girl one lasting gift. A gynecologist later told Sheri her long-time battle with anorexia and bulimia not only caused her period to start late but possible permanent reproductive issues.

When 37-year-old Lynette remarried yet again in 1982, Sheri instinctively knew her time at home was limited. Ten years his new wife's junior, Frank Stark's lingering stares, unwanted advances and drinking made her very uncomfortable.

The last straw came when she awoke one night to find Frank straddling her, naked. Sheri’s heart broke when Lynette downplayed the incident, labeling it a drunken misunderstanding.

"You're blowing this way out of proportion, Sherilyn," her mother said, using the name her daughter hated. "Why would a man knowingly climb in bed with a child when there is a grown woman in the next room?"

In 1982, 15-year-old Sheri arrived in San Francisco on a Greyhound Bus.

Two weeks later, Sheri stepped off a Greyhound in downtown San Francisco with only a duffle bag of clothes. The few hundred bucks stolen from her mother's purse wouldn't last long, she realized. She had no real “plan,” but she knew one thing for certain: No way in hell was she going back.

It took less than a day for Sheri to find her people. A sympathetic waiter allowed her to camp out at the counter of a 24-hour Castro diner her first night, the only way she knew to stay safe. At dawn, she made her way to The Haight.

Once the grassy lawn of Buena Vista Park was sufficiently dry, Sheri laid her head on her backpack and drifted off to sleep. She awoke with a start some time later when something small and soft bounced off her.

"What the..." she gasped, jolting upward.

Hours had passed whiile she dozed, and the sun was blazing directly overhead. A cluster of scraggly young people -- four boys standing in a circle and two girls sprawled out in the grass nearby -- waved.

"Sorry about that," a girl with a tousled head of red curls called across the 30 or so feet. "Tad sucks at hackysack."

A scrawny, dark-haired kid with glasses, acne and wearing grass-stained bellbottoms and a Donna Summers t-shirt walked toward her. He retrieved the woven, multi-colored ball, which landed several feet from her.

"The sun got in my eyes," said the teen, apparently Tad. "I didn't mean to wake you up."

A short time later, Sheri was laughing with the group. Though the youngest at 13, the redhead -- "No, seriously, my name is Paisley," she reinforced after Sheri's skeptical look during introductions -- was clearly the leader. An effeminate Latino named "Dazzle," who just turned 17, was the oldest.

For the next month, Sheri hung with one or all of the group. They introduced her to weed -- "Where has this been my whole life?" she asked, stoned for the first time on a park bench -- and taught her how to survive on the streets.

Of the six, Tad was the only one with a home. His family lived nearby in Cole Valley, but he skipped school several days a week to hang. He frequently smuggled food and money from his family. It made life a bit easier for the rest, each of whom had "a hustle," Sheri learned.

Paisley panhandled all day, using the fact she looked like a down-and-out version of "Annie" (which she basically was) to tug at heartstrings enough to scrape together money for food. Martin, a 16-year-old from Boise, broke into cars.

"I can slide a wallet out of a dude's pocket without him even knowing," bragged Deb, presumably a complete knockout before shaving her head. "Afternoon commute on the train is my best friend."

Sheri grew close to Dazzle rather quickly. He fled the 80-some miles to San Francisco three years earlier, after his older brothers caught him in a compromising position with a neighbor boy.

"They beat my ass," he shared one afternoon, pointing to a jagged scar on next his left eye as proof.

Sheri couldn’t help but be taken in by his smooth, dark skin, large brown eyes and full lips. A jet-black mane splayed out in the grass around him.

"They said, 'Ain't no Garcias going to be sucking dicks in Modesto!' So I said, 'Fuck you!'" Dazzle told her, before starting to laugh. "So I came here to suck dick instead!"

And that's exactly what he did, almost every night on Polk Street. For the right money, Dazzle would do anything patrons wanted -- including scoring drugs or lining up other young men to play along.

“Do you like doing that?” she asked him, sympathetically.

"Nah, not really — but at least I ain't robbing people," he said with a crooked smile, "Right, mija?"

“Tales of The City” is the 21st installment of “Life By The Bay,” a semi-fictional anthology documenting Pollo Del Mar’s nearly 20 years as a San Francisco resident. “Pollo Del Mar” is the pen name of author and journalist Paul E. Pratt.