"Life By The Bay: The Runaways, Part 2" - A Fictional Account Of Personal Experiences In San Francisco

Barely two weeks in San Francisco, Sheri had already changed. Much of her upper-middle class Orange County shine was gone. Her jeans and jacket had a grungy patina; the blond hair hanging past her shoulders was darkened by dust and natural oils.

Strangely, though, she liked it. Unlike life with her mother, Sheri’s new friends – teenage runaways from around the U.S. now leading a clandestine life on the streets -- placed little emphasis on her physical appearance.

In fact, being too pretty or clean could do more than kill your ability to panhandle. According to the leader of the rag-tag band of miscreants, it could -- quite literally -- get you killed.

"You have to look the part, or nobody's going to give you money," explained Paisley, an expert on the subject. The 13-year-old redhead continued: "And if people think you've got something worth taking, it can get real dangerous at night."

"Some of the people out here are just plain crazy," Marvin chimed in as he exhaled a thin stream of marijuana smoke. "I almost got stabbed by some sick fuck my second night in town -- because he wanted my fucking sneakers."

Fortunately at 6'1", Marvin was able to startle his attacker just long to make a break for it. Then the athletic former local high school football standout easily outpaced the aggressive individual to make it to safety -- health and shoes intact.

According to Dazzle, the feminine, gay Latino from nearby Modesto with whom Sheri struck up a fast friendship, Marvin was "mostly straight." However, the 16-year-old Idahoan frequently referred to himself as "buy sexual."

"If you buy me something nice," he told Sheri once, "I get very sexual."

Occasionally, Dazzle convinced him to earn some extra cash the old-fashioned way. With blue eyes and All-American good looks now hidden beneath shaggy dishwater blonde hair and a wooly beard, the son of a potato farmer was an easy sell.

"The only thing he won't do is take it up the ass," Dazzle told her one night in a hushed whisper. "But that's the last thing old pervs want from a guy like that anyway!"

Since it wasn't Martin's sexual inclination, though, street hustling was primarily a standby. In the six months since he hitchhiked from Boise to The Bay to avoid a string of petty theft and possession charges which threatened to send him to Juvenile Detention until he turned 18, he largely relied on auto burglary to get by.

Still, Martin did have a "couple regulars." Every month or so, a male attorney in Diamond Heights supplied him cross tops in exchange for a roll in the sack. More frequently, Sheri learned, he would disappear for weekends at a Cathedral Hill mansion, returning well-groomed with several hundred dollars cash.

"That's her," he once told his friends, pointing out a 40-something socialite in the pages of the Nob Hill Gazette. "She likes me to fuck her doggy-style, then choke her when she cums."

Though they made her terribly uncomfortable -- her mother Lynette never even had "the talk" with her -- the sexually inexperienced Sheri found her new crew's exploits fascinating. And, in some instances, terrifying.

"And then he just started punching me and calling me a ‘faggot,’" Dazzle told her one afternoon, as they sat in a grassy area of Golden Gate Park nursing his black eye and bloodied lip.

“He said that after you had sex?" the wafer-thin blond from Orange County asked, pressing a cold can of Coca Cola against his wounds.

The soda was easier to come by than ice for the teens. As had become customary in her short time running with the motley menagerie, Dazzle slipped it into his oversized bag while she distracted the clerk.

"That is the part that really pissed me off," Dazzle said, wincing slightly at the ache speaking caused to his swollen mouth. "He hit me -- BAM! BAM! BAM! Then shoved me out of his car into the alley and just drove away.

"I feel like an idiot," he moaned. Sheri put an arm around the boy as he started to cry.

"You're not an idiot," she said, trying her best to comfort him.

"Yes, I am!" he reiterated. "I know to always get the money upfront! He didn't even pay -- and how am I going to work when my face looks like this?"

Sheri had no idea how to respond. Thankfully, almost as if on cue, a raspy voice from across the field interrupted the conversation.

"Jesus, Dazzle!"

They looked up to find Deb, sweat glistening on her shaved head, wearing her customary oversized army jacket, combat boots and ripped black fishnets. A beautiful Asian woman in flowing, floral sundress and lace shawl was at her side.

"What the fuck happened to you?" Deb asked, staring at his injuries.

As Dazzle recapped his story, the girls took a seat near them on the grass. Deb's friend -- who introduced herself as Barb -- opened a tapestry purse and produced a fat joint. As she lit it, her waist-length black hair wafted on a gentle breeze.

Barb was 19-years-old, born and raised in the Bay Area, she told Sheri. Her parents settled in San Francisco after immigrating from Vietnam to escape the threat of war. She was born two years later.

"Trust me when I say I know what it’s like to have a psycho bitch as a mom," Barb said, giggling as they laid in the grass talking. "Why the fuck do you think I moved to Marin as soon as i turned 18?"

The young woman took an instant liking to Sheri -- and the feeling was mutual. With the exception of Dazzle, Barb quickly became the closest thing she had to a "true friend" in her adopted hometown.

Sheri hated when the girl said good-bye. Beyond simply missing their never-ending conversations, she envied her having a place to go while she and the others had to find creative ways to survive, stay warm and fed on the streets.

Though the rest of the gang said nothing about how close the two were becoming, it seemed to frustrate Deb. Finally, one night after Barb left, she told Sheri: “She wants you."

The statement caught Sheri by surprise. The thought had never entered her now-consistently stoned mind. They were just friends, and she had never felt uncomfortable, even when they held hands or sat shoulder-to-shoulder under Barb's endless collection of shawls.

Suddenly Sheri wasn’t so sure. Whether it was true or not, how would she know? She’d never met a lesbian before Deb, and surely not all were as butch?

“No, it’s not like that,” Sheri sputtered defensively, “I am not like that – not that there’s anything wrong with it – with you -- it’s just not me.”

Deb took a long draw off a joint, then laughed. She exhaled smoke rings into the midnight air.

“Didn’t say you were, OC," she said, using the nickname she had given Sheri within hours of meeting her.

"But I know what I know – and I know dyke vibes when I see them,” Deb insisted. “She wants you. And if you don’t want her, I’ll take her. She’s hot as fuck.”

