Life in Moments

Sometimes life feels overwhelming, and it seems as though everything comes at us at once.

The little things add up, and make us feel like we can't take any more.

We often wish the past had somehow gone differently.

We tend to worry about what's going to happen in the future.

It can feel as though all of the days of the week come at once!

We sometimes feel as though we have so many things to do, all at one time.

However, the future never actually comes.

Every moment comes to us as now.

Each moment comes one at a time.

The future is always elusive.

Let that settle in! Remember.

What if we can remind ourselves of this?

We can slow down, and reassure ourselves that we can handle the current moment.

Whatever it takes, we can make it through each moment.

We always have. We are still here!

We don't have to do everything at once.

That isn't even possible!

We don't have to be perfect.

Creative anxiety is still anxiety!

Sometimes we unwittingly use our bright minds to scare ourselves, and to take on too much in our heads.

Breathe.

Accept and allow each moment to be what it is.

Listen thoughtfully to the person speaking to you.

Focus on the current task at hand.

Take it step by step.

That's what we have to do, anyway!

This takes practice. It's worth it.

Sometimes in life, we thrive.

Sometimes we excel.

We are vital and present, relishing our moments.

However, sometimes we must be content to muddle through, or just to survive a challenging moment.

We navigate as best we can.

That's life.

Just doing our best, each moment, adds up to many successful, or at least tolerable, moments!

Start now!