"Life In Pieces": A New Frontier

As I get a grip on my voice, and tone it’s becoming increasingly stressful to continue writing. It can feel like the weight of the world is on my shoulders, I just have to breathe and remember that its all for a cause bigger than myself. I want to change the world, make it better for those like myself that didn’t have too many positive role models growing up, or those like myself struggling with internal demons and external struggles.

On my previous platform I started a series called “Life In Pieces”; it tackled issues that I have wrestled with growing up, or as of late. Since transferring over to Huffington Post, I’ve been tapped to work on various projects while also looking for gainful employment offline. It can be overwhelming, and it has made it difficult for me to pick up my keyboard, and just write.

They say to write about what you know, and what I know at the moment is depression, and exhaustion; so might as well write about that. My lack of knowledge of the future is the cause of an excruciating amount of anxiety as to what it may hold. While I want to continue doing what I’m doing; I fear the failure or rejection that may come with it. It’s easy to become complacent and to allow that fear to dictate my current path. I guess what I’m realizing is that I can’t allow that.

The depression I’m tackling every day, is the kind that keeps you in bed for 24 hours or more. The kind that makes you forget to eat for hours on end. The kind that subtly makes you forget obligations, or double back when you have somewhere to be and that train was just delayed a few minutes too long. The kind that keeps you at home when you have a social obligation, and just apologize later for the way you are. Not the kind that makes you question living, or your existence. But the kind that makes you feel like a burden on those around you, or just not good enough in a very ambiguous sense.

I can’t allow my fear of failure, the consistent rejection, and unpleasant scenarios to dictate my life. Even though it all seems bleak; I’ve got to hold on to the belief that it will get better. So I guess all one can do is bide their time and take it on the chin, and let it roll on.

In my field you have to tackle the demons and channel the pain into your work. The only issue is when you can’t determine which issue to tackle first. I guess this will serve as the introduction to my deciphering which issue to tackle first. My most persistent demon at the moment is writers block, how ironic when I finally get the ability to have my writing reach more people; I just can’t do it.