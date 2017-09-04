Life Is About More Than Cleaning The Bathroom Or Getting That Promotion

Do you feel like your life has become an endless list of things to do, accomplishments to reach, and stuff to get and have? Maybe you’ve been approaching what you want out of life from the wrong end. Maybe you need to start with why you’re here.

You have a purpose: You are intended and designed to create. And, imagine this—you picked what you wanted to create before you started this life. You chose your purpose. Even before the very moment that you took your first breath, you began the journey to remember and fulfill an agreement that you made with Life, a contract of what you decided that you wanted to contribute to humanity’s evolution, and your own.

If you knew for sure that you have an essential purpose that you set out to move towards, would you spend your days striving, stressed out, or checking tasks off a list? No, you would not. Would you waste your energy and your presence on people and things unworthy of your true life’s purpose? No, you would not.

If you could see the contract that you have with Life, how would it read? If you could remember what it was, what would it be?

Let your passions and talents point the way. Look for Light. (Keep in mind that Light is the opposite of confusion.) Write it out now. What would you contribute to Life if you could do anything? What would you create? Just start with that. Write, “Dear Life, I am choosing this life incarnation, again and with renewed energy, in order to…I chose to share Life and happiness through my gifts of…My intention in this world is…My unique contribution is…Please help me to use my life to…Show me the signs and brings me the people, resources, and opportunities to fulfill this, my agreement with You. Sincerely and with love and Light, ________________.” Sign it anew. Re-energize your agreement.

All you need to do today is write it down. If you choose, you may tweak it over the next few days, weeks or months—it is your contract, your choice. The sky is the limit. Then fold it up and put it in an envelope, seal it, and place it wherever you keep important paperwork. Even if you don’t look at it again for a year, it is in motion.

Remember, Life has also signed your contract; a contract, by nature, has more than one party. Life is renewing this promise to you in this moment, even as you read this.

All of Creation is under contract with you to create something. Life, itself, is under contract with you to provide you the resources, people, circumstances, opportunities and events that you need to journey towards and fulfill your breathtaking agreement and the very purpose of your unique spirit, in this world, at this time.

That was the deal! You said, “I am contributing to Life by ______.” Life said, “I am that I am bringing you the resources, opportunities and wisdom to fulfill that agreement with Me.”

The magnetism of Life and the great magic of viral energy will do the rest, provided you do your part, which simply is to take action and move in the direction, each day and with every decision, of your breathtaking agreement with Life.

You, my dear, have an essential purpose.

Dear Life, I am choosing this life incarnation, again and with renewed energy, in order to make a positive difference in the lives of others by inspiring the higher self in all of us. I chose to share Life and happiness through my gifts of: crafting inspiring messages utilizing the written word, storytelling and thought-provoking art, and openly sharing my unique presence with others. My intention in this world is to move forward humanity’s spiritual evolution, because I believe that our higher selves do not hurt each other, harm animals, cause war or discord with nature of any kind. My unique contribution is to open minds and enlighten people to expansive new concepts such as the magic of viral energy. Please help me to use my life to help animals in peril by inspiring change in the hearts of all of us indifferent or in denial, as this is my spirit’s deepest motivation and my impetus for choosing this life. Show me the signs and brings me the people, resources, and opportunities to fulfill this, my agreement with You. Sincerely and with love and Light, Penelope Jean Hayes